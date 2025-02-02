South Africa faces third consecutive World Cup defeat, India seals U-19 Women’s T20 title

This marks South Africa's third consecutive defeat, following losses in the Women’s T20 World Cup final against New Zealand and the Men’s T20 World Cup final against India in 2024.

The South Africa cricket fraternity faced back-to-back heartbreaks as they lost the T20 World Cup final for the third time in a row. The India’s U-19 Women’s team put up a brilliant show to defeat South Africa in the final and win the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

This is the third consecutive defeat of South Africa after they faced loss in Women’s T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in 2024 and Men’s T20 World Cup Final 2024 against India. The Africans also has another final ahead in June, the World Test Championship against Australia. The South Africa Cricket Association has expressed hope, aiming to break their losing streak and clinching the ultimate title of World Test Champion 2025.

The tears flowed for the South African players as they grappled with yet another World Cup glory. The disappointment was visible in players as they realized the trophy they longed for had slipped from their grasp once again.

Recap of the final game between India and South Africa

The match began with South Africa Women’s team winning the toss and deciding to bat first. Soon the team found themselves on the back foot, as they lost three wickets in just 5 overs. The South African captain, Kayla Reyneke and wicket keeper Karabo Meso tried to shift the momentum, which didn’t last long as the team got all out in just 82 runs in 20 overs.

When India came to bat, they openers Gongadi Trisha and Kamalini Gunalan made a confident start as they put on a 36-run stand for the opening wicket. After the departure of Kamalini, Sanika Chalke joined Gongadi Trisha in the middle and they continued to score.

When 12 runs were needed in the last 10 overs, both Chalke and Trisha ended the run chase in a hurry by hitting fours in the 11th over. Finally, Chalke hit another boundary as the winning run, leading India to their remarkable victory.

India received a dominating win over South Africa by 9 wickets. Gongadi Trisha stunned with both her bat and batt as she scored an unbeaten 33 runs in 33 deliveries as well as contributed with her remarkable spell of15-3, helping India to successfully chased down the target.

Will South Africa end their 26-year-old drought to lift ICCC Trophy?

South Africa has not won an ICC trophy from 1998, it would be interesting to know if South Africa will end that drought by winning WTC final or not. As, they will be facing the reigning champion, Australia for the 3rd edition of WTC final.

The match will be played at Lord’s from June 11 to 15. South Africa also became the first team to reach the final of WTC when they defeated Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.