West Indies Women shine in T20I opener, secures 8-wicket win

After an enthralling victory in ODIs, the West Indies Women’s Cricket Team is aiming to dominate the T20Is as well, starting with a victory in the first match of the three-match T20I series. The Windies showcased dominance with both bat and ball, claiming a victory by 8 wickets with 19 balls to spare.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match highlights

The match began with Bangladesh Women winning the toss and deciding to bat first. The openers of Bangladesh, Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostray contributed 12 and 22 runs respectively, giving a decent start to the team. Nigar Sultana played the Captain knock as she was the highest run-scorer, scoring 53 runs in 40 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Her significant half-century, along with the support from Sharmin Akhter (37 runs) helped Bangladesh Team to set a total of 144 runs with 3 wickets down at the completion of 20 overs. Windies bowler, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Hayley Matthews and Afy Fletcher picked up one wicket each.

When West Indies came to bat, the openers gave a solid start as Hayley Matthews played an unbeaten knock of 60 runs in 54 deliveries, hitting 7 fours. She was well supported by Deandra Dottin who also played an unbeaten innings of 51 runs off 22 balls, smashing 7 sixes.

Qiana Joseph contributed 29 runs for her team, including 4 fours and 1 six. The crucial contribution by both Captain Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin helped West Indies to chase down the target in just 16.5 overs.

Deandra Dottin became Player of the Match

Deandra Dottin became the Player of the Match for her remarkable knock of 51 runs in 22 deliveries and impressive figures of 13-0 in 4 overs. Following the award, she expressed delight on being able to contribute to the team’s victory and aimed at continuing to make efforts in order to lead her towards consecutive triumphs. She aimed at the upcoming matches of the T20I series and said that she is looking forward to contribute to her team, aiming to win the series by a clean-sweep.