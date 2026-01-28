Barbados Labour Party leads in survey ahead of February 11 elections

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is expected to win by a large margin in St Michael North East, with 48 out of 53 respondents supporting her.

Barbados: Ahead of the general election on February 11, a recently conducted survey by the leading Caribbean-focused news platform shows the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leading in all 30 constituencies. According to the survey, 78% of respondents plan to vote for the BLP, 17% are supporting the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), and 6% are backing other parties.

The survey, conducted by WIC News, provides an overview of voter sentiment and claims that BLP is set for a third straight term in office as they are leading in key constituencies across the island.

The voluntary poll gathered responses from a broad range of age groups, with the largest portion of respondents (31%) being voters aged 55 and above.

The closest contest is in St John, with Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne facing strong competition from BLP candidate Charles Griffith. Out of the total participants of the online survey, 38 supported BLP, while 26 voted for DLP.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is expected to win by a large margin in St Michael North East, with 48 people supporting her from the total of 53 voters. The BLP also recorded large margins in key areas in St Michael Central, City of Bridgetown, St Michael West, Christ Church South, and St Lucy.

In St Michael Central, over 85% of respondents in the poll out of 128 showed support for the BLP. The largest response of the survey was recorded in Christ Church South, with 97 out of 130 voters showing support for the ruling party.

While WIC News reported that the online survey is not a scientific poll, these results are based on voluntary responses of the locals of Barbados, however, the results are consistent across constituencies, showing locals majorly supporting BLP.

Nomination Day

The nomination day took place yesterday, January 27, 2026, in Barbados. All the parties officially announced their candidates for each constituency.

Major parties for general elections 2026 includes - Barbados Labour Party (BLP), opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Reform Barbados, Friends of Democracy (FOD) and People’s Coalition for Progress (PCP) which includes alliance of New National Party (NNP), United Progressive Party (UPP), Conservative Barbados Leadership Party (CBLP).

Barbados Labour Party Candidates

City of Bridgetown: Michael Lashley

St Andrew: Romel Springer

St George North: Toni Moore

St George South: Dwight Sutherland

St James Central: Kerrie Symmonds

St James North: Chad Blackman

St James South: Sandra Husbands

St John: Charles Griffith

St Joseph: Ryan Brathwaite

St Lucy: Peter Phillips

St Michael Central: Tyra Trotman

St Michael East: Trevor Prescod

St Michael North: Davidson Ishmael

St Michael North East: Mia Amor Mottley

St Michael North West: Neil Rowe

St Michael South: Kirk Humphrey

St Michael South Central: Marsha Caddle

St Michael South East: Santia Bradshaw

St Michael West: Christopher Gibbs

St Michael West Central: Ian Gooding-Edghill

St Peter: Colin Jordan

St Philip North: Sonia Browne

St Philip South: Indar Weir

St Philip West: Kay McConney

St Thomas: Gregory Nicholls

Christ Church East: Wilfred Abrahams

Christ Church East Central: Ryan Straughn

Christ Church South: Shantal Munro-Knight

Christ Church West: William Duguid

Christ Church West Central: Adrian Forde

Democratic Labour Party candidates

City of Bridgetown: Dale Rowe

St Andrew: Ramon Goodman

St George North: David Walrond

St George South: Felicia Dujon

St James Central: Paul Gibson

St James North: Charles Worrell

St James South: Pedro Greaves

St John: Ralph Thorne

St Joseph: Randall Rouse

St Lucy: Ian Griffith

St Michael Central: Andre Worrell

St Michael East: Ensley Grainger

St Michael North: Dawn-Marie Armstrong

St Michael North East: Jamal Sandiford

St Michael North West: Ryan Walters

St Michael South: Nathaniel Boyce

St Michael South Central: Richard Sealy

St Michael South East: Pedro Shepherde

St Michael West: Damien Fanus

St Michael West Central: James Paul

St Peter: Jason Phillips

St Philip North: Simon Clarke

St Philip South: Neil Marshall

St Philip West: David Estwick

St Thomas: Rolerick Hinds

Christ Church East: Amoy Gilding-Bourne

Christ Church East Central: Quincy Jones

Christ Church South: Corey Greenidge

Christ Church West: Andrew Cave

Christ Church West Central: Rasheed Belgrave

Friends of Democracy candidates

St Philip South – Omar Smith

St Philip North – Anya Lorde

Christ Church East-Central – Dominique Yorke

St Michael West-Central – Katrina Ramsay

St James Central – Terry Thoma

St James North – Steffanie William

St Lucy – Sherland Davis

St Michael Central – Raymond Wiggins

St James South – Matthew Thorne

St Michael North-West – Ricardo Williams

St Michael North – Bertnul Ricardo Harrison

St Philip West – Karina Goodridge

People’s Coalition for Progress candidates