Barbados Labour Party leads in survey ahead of February 11 elections
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is expected to win by a large margin in St Michael North East, with 48 out of 53 respondents supporting her.
28th of January 2026
Barbados: Ahead of the general election on February 11, a recently conducted survey by the leading Caribbean-focused news platform shows the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leading in all 30 constituencies. According to the survey, 78% of respondents plan to vote for the BLP, 17% are supporting the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), and 6% are backing other parties.
The survey, conducted by WIC News, provides an overview of voter sentiment and claims that BLP is set for a third straight term in office as they are leading in key constituencies across the island.
The voluntary poll gathered responses from a broad range of age groups, with the largest portion of respondents (31%) being voters aged 55 and above.
The closest contest is in St John, with Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne facing strong competition from BLP candidate Charles Griffith. Out of the total participants of the online survey, 38 supported BLP, while 26 voted for DLP.
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is expected to win by a large margin in St Michael North East, with 48 people supporting her from the total of 53 voters. The BLP also recorded large margins in key areas in St Michael Central, City of Bridgetown, St Michael West, Christ Church South, and St Lucy.
In St Michael Central, over 85% of respondents in the poll out of 128 showed support for the BLP. The largest response of the survey was recorded in Christ Church South, with 97 out of 130 voters showing support for the ruling party.
While WIC News reported that the online survey is not a scientific poll, these results are based on voluntary responses of the locals of Barbados, however, the results are consistent across constituencies, showing locals majorly supporting BLP.
Nomination Day
The nomination day took place yesterday, January 27, 2026, in Barbados. All the parties officially announced their candidates for each constituency.
Major parties for general elections 2026 includes - Barbados Labour Party (BLP), opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Reform Barbados, Friends of Democracy (FOD) and People’s Coalition for Progress (PCP) which includes alliance of New National Party (NNP), United Progressive Party (UPP), Conservative Barbados Leadership Party (CBLP).
Barbados Labour Party Candidates
- City of Bridgetown: Michael Lashley
- St Andrew: Romel Springer
- St George North: Toni Moore
- St George South: Dwight Sutherland
- St James Central: Kerrie Symmonds
- St James North: Chad Blackman
- St James South: Sandra Husbands
- St John: Charles Griffith
- St Joseph: Ryan Brathwaite
- St Lucy: Peter Phillips
- St Michael Central: Tyra Trotman
- St Michael East: Trevor Prescod
- St Michael North: Davidson Ishmael
- St Michael North East: Mia Amor Mottley
- St Michael North West: Neil Rowe
- St Michael South: Kirk Humphrey
- St Michael South Central: Marsha Caddle
- St Michael South East: Santia Bradshaw
- St Michael West: Christopher Gibbs
- St Michael West Central: Ian Gooding-Edghill
- St Peter: Colin Jordan
- St Philip North: Sonia Browne
- St Philip South: Indar Weir
- St Philip West: Kay McConney
- St Thomas: Gregory Nicholls
- Christ Church East: Wilfred Abrahams
- Christ Church East Central: Ryan Straughn
- Christ Church South: Shantal Munro-Knight
- Christ Church West: William Duguid
- Christ Church West Central: Adrian Forde
Democratic Labour Party candidates
- City of Bridgetown: Dale Rowe
- St Andrew: Ramon Goodman
- St George North: David Walrond
- St George South: Felicia Dujon
- St James Central: Paul Gibson
- St James North: Charles Worrell
- St James South: Pedro Greaves
- St John: Ralph Thorne
- St Joseph: Randall Rouse
- St Lucy: Ian Griffith
- St Michael Central: Andre Worrell
- St Michael East: Ensley Grainger
- St Michael North: Dawn-Marie Armstrong
- St Michael North East: Jamal Sandiford
- St Michael North West: Ryan Walters
- St Michael South: Nathaniel Boyce
- St Michael South Central: Richard Sealy
- St Michael South East: Pedro Shepherde
- St Michael West: Damien Fanus
- St Michael West Central: James Paul
- St Peter: Jason Phillips
- St Philip North: Simon Clarke
- St Philip South: Neil Marshall
- St Philip West: David Estwick
- St Thomas: Rolerick Hinds
- Christ Church East: Amoy Gilding-Bourne
- Christ Church East Central: Quincy Jones
- Christ Church South: Corey Greenidge
- Christ Church West: Andrew Cave
- Christ Church West Central: Rasheed Belgrave
Friends of Democracy candidates
- St Philip South – Omar Smith
- St Philip North – Anya Lorde
- Christ Church East-Central – Dominique Yorke
- St Michael West-Central – Katrina Ramsay
- St James Central – Terry Thoma
- St James North – Steffanie William
- St Lucy – Sherland Davis
- St Michael Central – Raymond Wiggins
- St James South – Matthew Thorne
- St Michael North-West – Ricardo Williams
- St Michael North – Bertnul Ricardo Harrison
- St Philip West – Karina Goodridge
People’s Coalition for Progress candidates
- St John: Kemar Stuart (NNP/PCP)
- St Michael West: Patsy Nurse (PCP)
- Christ Church East Central: Natalie Parris (NNP/PCP)
- St Michael East: Carolyn Clarke (UPP/PCP)
- St Lucy: Wayne Griffith (PCP)
- Christ Church South: Christopher Alleyne (PCP)
- St Thomas: Shannon Gonsalves (PCP)
- Christ Church East: Ingrid Best (PCP)
Latest
- Barbados Labour Party leads in survey ahead of February 11 elections
-
St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew inspects new factory construction aimed at boosting local manufacturing and jobs
-
Dominica to welcome 12 Cruise Ships in one week, boosting tourism
-
Barbados targets fossil-fuel-free future under PM Mottley’s ‘Mission 2030’
-
Yung Bredda earns Best Caribbean Music Act nomination at MOBO Awards 2026
Related Articles
27th of January 2024
27th of October 2021
19th of October 2021
19th of April 2021
8th of February 2021
26th of December 2025