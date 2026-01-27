Barbados targets fossil-fuel-free future under PM Mottley’s ‘Mission 2030’

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said new policies would be rolled out within two weeks as Barbados transitions into “Mission 2030,” a long-term national development initiative.

Barbados: Prime Minister and leader of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), Mia Amor Mottley, spoke to the local media after her service at the Church of God in Jackson, St Michael. She stated that there are exciting new policies that will be rolled out in the next two weeks as the job of the BLP as a government is to help the people of Barbados.

As stated by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Barbados has experienced a number of unexpected challenges over the past seven years, but the island has now entered a new phase of national development. “This is not just taglines. This is basically setting a journey to tell people that I don't expect things to change overnight,” she added.

PM Mottley said that Barbados has now firmly transitioned into what she called “Mission 2030,” which is a long term national initiative to improve the economy, infrastructure, and the quality of life of its people. The mission is made up of six key elements - food/water security, citizen empowerment, environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, public health & safety, and digital transformation.

A major element of Mission 2030 is the Barbados National Energy Policy, which has a goal of zero domestic use of fossil fuels and is also centered in renewable energy and storage. The initiative is developed with contributions from the government, industry, and labor, which reflects their full support for national development.

The leader of Barbados also encouraged the citizens to stay enthusiastic while the nation continues to grow and develop. “It is like losing weight if the goal is 40 pounds and you keep focusing on how far you are from it, you may feel you cannot continue, even when you are making progress every day,” noted PM Mottley.

Sharing a post on her Facebook account, PM Mottley stated, “As a country, people and party, we have much to be thankful for. Thanks to God for the many blessings we have received. We must always remember the importance of faith, humility, and reflection, especially in moments of decision and responsibility. Faith helps to keep us grounded, thankful, and focused on serving with purpose.”