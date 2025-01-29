Reggae Artist Natty Conqueror denounces false claims of performance at Saint Lucia Jazz Festival

Natty Conqueror stated he has neither signed up nor authorized anyone to use his name for the artist lineup at the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival.

An award-winning and International Reggae Artist, Natty Conqueror called out the organizers of Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival for spreading false information about him performing at the festival. The artist shared a new line-up of artists unveiled by the Government to be performing at the festival and tagged it as ‘Fake’.

Sharing the line-up flyer, with the inscription ‘FAKE’ on his social media account, the artist said, “It has come to my attention on social media, in which someone used my name on a St Lucia Jazz Festival flyer.” The artist continued stating that he wanted to make it clear for all his fans that he will not be performing on any Saint Lucia’s Jazz Festival and called the flyer ‘FAKE’.

“Making this CLEAR: I'm NOT on any St. Lucia Jazz Festival, neither any promoter has not yet booked me for any upcoming festivals or events for this year 2025,” said Natty Conqueror.

The artist further added that he has neither told anyone nor given permission for his name to be added to the list of the artists that will be performing at Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival. He also requested the authorities to stop spreading the Fake flyer, otherwise he will take serious action. “This is "FAKE" and whoever is spreading this FAKE flyer? please, refrain from spreading FALSE NEWS. OK?”

The artist further added that he has neither told anyone nor given permission for his name to be added to the list of artists performing at the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival. He also requested that the authorities "stop spreading the fake flyer, or else he will take serious action."

Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival

Saint Lucia’s highly anticipated Jazz and Arts Festival is all set to return from 30th April to 11th May, 2025, featuring a lineup of renowned and talented musicians and diverse talent from Saint Lucia and across the world. The festival is known for attracting crowd in abundance, offering an array of cultural beats and exciting rhythms to all the attendees with Afro beats, jazz, rock, gospel, Soca, reggae, Zouk, pop and many more.

The Government and organizers of Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival and called it a beautiful combination of local, regional, national and international artists who are all set the light up the stage with their electrifying performances.

Natty Conqueror alerted fans

The International Reggae Artist urged all his fans to be aware of fake news. He called it a baseless way of attracting crowd and encouraged the authorities to utilize rightful methods in order to ensure the successful execution of the festival, rather than using someone’s popularity. The artist further went on to add that he will be updating all his fans about his performances on his social media handle, therefore asked them to not believe any fake news resurfacing on social media.