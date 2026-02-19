Jamaican Designer Rachel Scott Debuts Fall 2026 Diotima Collection at New York Fashion Week

Jamaica: Rachel Scott, a famous Jamaican designer presented her Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection for her critically adored brand Diotima on Sunday, February 15, 2026, during the final days of New York Fashion Week.

The designer's 34-look collection was heavily inspired by the late Cuban artist Wifredo Lam, “who used to believe in the power of art to make change.” While telling everyone about her collection, Scott described the collection as an "anti-imperialist.”

Scott's runway show at NYFW, was a partnership with the Refugee Atelier in New York and the estate of Wifredo Lam. The designer is very much connected to her Jamaican roots as she proudly showcased her signature crochet and craft-based designs at the show on Sunday.

By blending modern tailoring with intricate Jamaican-inspired artisanal details, and using the Jamaican models including the pair of SAINT International's Naki Depass and Tami Williams, as well as former Pulse co-managing director Romae Gordon, in the cast, the designer inspired many other artists and thrilled everyone in the audience.

According to designer Scott, the 'Femme Cheval' is a monumental collection seeing as it comes at an age where there is a political and cultural division. She added that “this collection was for the women who move through life with radiance, force and radical self-definition.”

Her collections also included different kinds of fabrics and techniques ranging from “Fine-gauge merino knit, hand-applied organza intarsia, gobelin jacquard, and digital prints on wool silk canvas.”

Notably, at her latest Diotima unveiling, the designer showed her debut collection for the American womenswear and accessories brand Proenza Schouler on last Wednesday, for which she was appointed as a creative director last September.

noting about her achievements people can see that Rachel Scott, has won the Council of Fashion Designers of America Emerging Designer of the Year Award in 2023. She also won an American Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2024.

This collection of her at the New York Fashion Week marks her biggest move into the industry of fashion designers. Many people have praised her designs and her determination towards her work, while some praised her for being behind rooted to her country and people.