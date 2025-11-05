Antigua and Barbuda to welcome Logos Hope on November 5

Antigua and Barbuda: The island country will once again reopen its doors to the world’s largest moving book fair, Logos Hope. The ship will be docked at the Nevis Street Pier at the St John’s Cruise Terminal from November 5 to November 16, 2025. It will bring a large collection of books and a message of knowledge and unity. Logos Hope aims to foster “knowledge, help, and hope,” and to present cultural exchange and improve education.

During their stay, Logos Hope will present a vast choice of over 5,000 books which range from science and vocation to family life, faith, and fiction. All the books will be available at very affordable prices. Logos Hope’s crew is composed of volunteers from over 60 countries. They travel across the globe to foster literacy, learning, and cultural understanding.

Timings and entry cost

The ship will officially open on Tuesday, November 5, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with boarding starting from 9:30 am. It will be open to the general public from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, and on Sundays from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The cost of entry is 5XCD per person; children under 12 years of age and seniors over 65 years of age are free to enter. Organizers noted that payments for book purchases can be made in cash or credit card. Also, anyone under the age of 18 must have an adult with them; each adult can accompany only 10 children at a time.

Logo’s Hope is operated by GBA Ships, and is a part of a maritime tradition which first started in 1970. The ship has visited 480 ports in 150 different countries, as it welcomed more than 50 million visitors over the years. This floating book fair also allows the visitors to participate in different cultural events, in an effort to promote cultural exchange.