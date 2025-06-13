Antigua and Barbuda nominated for "Caribbean's Best Emerging Culinary City Destination" at 2025 World Culinary Awards
This nomination recognizes Antigua and Barbuda’s three years of efforts to position the nation as a top destination for Caribbean culinary tourism.
13th of June 2025
Antigua and Barbuda: The twin island nation is a 2025 nominee for “Caribbean’s best Emerging Culinary City Destinations” announced by the internationally renowned, World Culinary Awards. This nomination is a recognition of the island nation’s three years of hard work to put Antigua and Barbuda as a top choice in Caribbean culinary tourism and put the spotlight on the island’s rapidly growing culinary excellence on a global stage.
Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment expressed his delight with the nomination. “We have long believed that Antigua and Barbuda’s food story is one worth telling – and now, the world is listening. This nomination is a reflection of our rich culinary heritage, and a celebration of the chefs, farmers, and creatives who continue to elevate our national identity through food,” shared the Tourism Minister of Antigua and Barbuda.
Key measures taken by Ministry of Tourism to boost culinary sector
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority stated, “With a deliberate investment in food culture, talent development, and experiential programming, Antigua and Barbuda has transformed from a destination known for its 365 beaches to one that now delights with 365 flavours and counting.”
Notably, one of such major initiatives that helped the twin island nation boost its culinary sector is the “Antigua and barbuda Culinary Month.” It helped transform the traditional idea of the popular Restaurant Week into a month-long celebration.
- FAB Fest (Food, Art, and beverage Festival), a vibrant event of the Culinary Month that brings together the island’s top chefs, mixologists, artists, and food producers.
- The Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month also includes an “Eat Like A Local” program which presents authentic dining experiences and a digital map of certified vendors, food stalls and hidden gems of the island.
- Caribbean Food Forum also serves as a stage for chefs, culinary entrepreneurs, and policymakers who come together to talk about Caribbean cuisine, food security, and culinary innovation.
- Special Chef Events are also hosted which features collaborations between local and visiting guest chefs for intimate dining experiences to promote the local cuisine.
Voting Process
The Culinary Month Lead and Special Projects and Events Manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Shermain Jeremy spoke about the culinary month. “Culinary Month is about more than food. It’s about identity, pride, opportunity, and showing the world that small islands can lead big ideas,” stated Jeremy.
In addition, he also invited everyone to join them by casting a vote to show the world what Antigua and Barbuda has to offer. The voting is open until August 15, 2025 at https://worldculinaryawards.com/vote/st-johns-antigua-barbuda-2025 .
