Dominica to welcome around 19,000 passengers in week

Dominica is all set to welcome more than 20,000 cruise passengers during the ongoing week. As per reports, around 8 ships are all set to dock at different ports of the island nation from 3rd February to 9th February, 2025. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of more than 6 cruises from MV Cruises along some other liners.

The Dominica Ministry of Tourism shared the thorough time-table of the cruise ships and with an expectation to welcome thousands of passengers and showcasing the best of Dominica to all. Authorities expressed their desire to showcase the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls, and vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation.

“We’re kicking off a vibrant week with the inaugural call of MSC Virtuosa Today! Thousands of excited Cruise Passengers are stepping onto our shores, ready to experience Dominica’s adventure, culture, and breathtaking natural beauty,” noted Dominica Ministry of Tourism.

As per the cruise schedule shared for the week, the ports of Dominica will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel to arrive each day in the coming days, except, 4th February, 2025. Shedding light on the arrival of these cruise ships to the shores of the island nation, the tourism authority noted that it outlines the growing reputation of Dominica as a premier tourism destination among international travellers and the cruise line.

Dominica’s Cruise Schedule (3rd February – 9th February, 2025)

3rd February, 2025

· MSC Virtuosa (6334 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

5th February, 2025

· MV Costa Fortuna (3470 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

6th February, 2025

· MV LE Ponant (65 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

7th February, 2025

· MV Marella Discovery (2124 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MSV Club Med II (394 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

8th February, 2025

· MV Vision of the Seas (2514 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Norwegian Pearl (2394 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

9th February, 2025

· MV Aidaperla (3256 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

Dominica welcomed 18,000 cruise passengers during last week

In the week from 27th January to 2nd February, 2025, Dominica welcomed more than 15 cruise ships, bringing over 18,000 cruise passengers. Passengers onboard the cruise explored the diverse attractions of the country, including the World’s Largest Second Boiling Lake, Waitukubuli National Trail, Champagne Beach and many others.