Antigua and Barbuda cracks down on unauthorized medical facilities and illegal drug sales, including Ozempic

The authorities in Antigua and Barbuda are intensifying efforts to eliminate illegal dispensaries, including those selling off-label drugs like Ozempic, which is typically available only through licensed pharmacists with a prescription.

20th of June 2025

Antigua and Barbuda: In a recent undercover investigation conducted by the local law  enforcement authorities in Antigua and Barbuda, has led to the detention of an individual linked to a large-scale issue of unauthorized medical facilities offering the sale of off label drugs. The authorities of the twin island nation are increasing their efforts to root out illegal dispensaries which are prevalent in the country which include those that target people for weight loss.

Notably, this initiative is a part of a broader government approach which is aimed to put an end to illegal medical practices that include the distribution of drugs like Ozempic - an effective prescription drug for weight loss which is made available only through licensed pharmacists as per medical prescription. 

Sales of illegal drugs like Ozempic

However, as per the reports shared by the law enforcement authorities of Antigua and Barbuda, some people are now growing Ozempic at home. These sellers do not have the medical license or supervision as they are targeting individuals, especially at risk populations.

Alfred Athill, the Director of Pharmaceutical Services, is at the head of this effort which has full government support. This past weekend, the officials ran a successful operation which helped them find an illegal dispensary where they seized various illegal items, including syringes filled with substances meant for unauthorized treatments.

Ongoing investigations and efforts to improve public health 

While questioning the detained individual which turned out to be fruitless as no charges were brought forward, the investigation which is still in progress reports that the Antiguan government has put forth a great effort to improve public health standards.

Furthermore, authorities are advising the public to go to licensed health care providers for all of their health care needs. They also highlighted the dangers of using non licensed providers. Also in the coming weeks, the Antiguan administration continues their efforts to put a stop to illegal health care practices.

