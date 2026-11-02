Amanda Seales speaks out after breakup with Grenadian boyfriend, alleges family asked her for money

The American actress says tensions arose after her former partner’s relatives allegedly sought financial assistance, prompting her to end the relationship.

Grenada: American actress and comedian Amanda Seales has opened up about breaking up with her Grenadian boyfriend, alleging that his relatives repeatedly asked for money from her.

In a video shared online on October 30, Seales identified her ex-boyfriend as Alan. She explained that things heated up between them when members of his family started asking her for financial support.

The actress said that Alan’s uncle asked her to purchase a truck or van to help him start a wholesale business. She also claimed that the relative later denied asking her for money.

Seales further stated that the mother of Alan’s children expected her to provide financial support for him and the children, despite her not being allowed to see them. According to the comedian, the woman also shared her photograph on WhatsApp.

“His BM said that I need to give him and the children money, but I'm not allowed to see the children, and was posting my picture on WhatsApp. You know, this type of behavior is so low vibrational,” she added.

However, Seales said that her main concern was her former partner’s response to the situation. Her disappointment was that he did nothing to stop or set some limits on what his relatives were demanding.

She said that she expected him to address the behavior and ensure that she should not be put under any pressure to offer money. “My man didn't realize the real. And what I want y'all on this island to understand is that I am not here to be a resource to be exploited,” said the actress in the video.

Despite the breakup, Seales admitted that Alan had played an important role in her life and that she had learned a lot from him. However, she had felt it necessary to speak publicly to explain her decision and warn others on the island about the situation.

"I learned so much from Alan. Like, I learned so much from that man, and he was a gift to me, and so, so, so many ways. The thing about it, though, is I can't be quiet about this, because I need to be very clear to everyone on this island in Grenada, who you are dealing with,” she added.

There is a personal link between Grenada and Seales, as her mother was born and raised in Mt. Moritz. The actress is also a citizen of both the United States and Grenada.

Seales is most recognized for her performance in the show “Insecure,” where she played the role of Tiffany DuBois. The actress has before discussed how she left Hollywood and embraced living outside the world of entertainment.