Air France A350 makes test visit to St Maarten ahead of 2027 launch

Air France’s Airbus A350-900 visited St Maarten ahead of regular operations from February 2027, with up to 14 weekly flights planned.

4th of November 2026

St Maarten: The Air France Airbus A350-900 arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport on November 3, 2026. This marked a test visit ahead of the aircraft’s planned introduction on regular flights to the island next year.

The aircraft departed from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport as flight AF446. Its visit forms part of preparations for regular A350 operations scheduled to begin on February 1, 2027. Air France plans to operate up to 14 flights per week using the A350, which has capacity for 292 passengers across three classes – Business, Premium Economy and Economy.

“This special arrival marks an exciting moment as we prepare for the next chapter in air connectivity between St. Maarten and Europe. Arriving from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) as flight AF446, the Airbus A350 made a test visit ahead of the planned introduction of regular A350 operations on February 1, 2027,” shared Princess Juliana International Airport authorities via an official Facebook post.

The introduction of the new aircraft will lead to higher passenger traffic along the route and enhanced passenger comfort. The A350 will be more economical than older aircrafts due to its efficient use of fuel. It will also offer free high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity on the nine-hour route.

The development is also expected to boost air connectivity between St. Maarten and Europe, helping to further enhance the country’s tourism sector.

The introduction of this modern aircraft represents an exciting development for PJIA and our destination, offering greater passenger capacity, enhanced onboard comfort, and improved fuel efficiency. At PJIA, we remain committed to strengthening international connectivity, supporting tourism growth, and welcoming the next generation of aviation to our beautiful island,” read the post.

Princess Juliana International Airport said that the aircraft’s arrival in St Maarten represents an important step in improving their connectivity, while preparing for the next phase of aviation development.

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