Premier Brantley unveils vision for sustainable future with special sustainability zone for 7,000-10,000 citizens

Premier Mark Brantley reveals plans for a self-sufficient Special Sustainability Zone in Nevis, aiming to meet 70% of its water and energy needs while promoting sustainable living and innovation.

St Kitts and Nevis: Premier Mark Brantley has outlined a large-scale plan for the future of Nevis, as he confirmed that the Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) can accommodate between 7,000 to 10,00 citizens. During a local radio interview, the Premier highlighted that the initiative is an opportunity to transform the island into a modern model of sustainable living, innovation, and investment.

He further added that this zone is designed to be largely self-sufficient, with plans to produce at least 70% of its water and energy needs within the facility. This is a progressive step, which will help Nevis embrace the eco-friendly solutions as they grow their economy.

“I think the proposal does speak about the population in that area… They have advanced numbers of anywhere from seven to ten thousand people moving in and out of that particular zone,” noted Premier Brantley.

He further added that this initiative is driven by both residential development and tourism boost.

A catalyst for growth and opportunity

Supporters of the SSZ believe that this initiative will lead to job creation, new sectors and foreign investment. Upon the arrival of new residents and tourists, growth can be seen in the hospitality, construction, technology and renewable energy sectors. This will present Nevisians with great career opportunities.

The Premier of Nevis said that the SSZ is not only a matter of numbers, but also of dreams. Through expansion of its economic base and attraction of sustainable investment, Nevis is positioning itself in a more competitive global stage.

Moreover, the Special Sustainability Zone also has the potential to transform small island states’ long-term development. It places Nevis at the forefront of sustainable innovation in the Caribbean.

Premier Brantley’s announcement is a large step which also presents the government’s commitment to achieving the vision of growth, sustainability, and opportunity for the people of Nevis.