Lionel Messi's first-ever visit to Jamaica boosts tourism and economy

19th of March 2025

The widely renowned Footballer, Lionel Messi’s recent appearance in Jamaica has significantly boosted the tourism sector and economic conditions of the island. The Argentine player recently made his appearance in Jamaica to play his first match during the CONCACAF Champions Cup between Inter Miami and Cavalier FC at the National Stadium on Friday, 14th March, 2025. 

Lionel Messi who is considered as one of the greatest athletes of all time helped his team secure a 2-0 win. His trip to Jamaica attracted a massive crowd of over 35,000 fans, with many more attempting to gain entry. This massive growth in the arrival of footballers played a significant role in boosting the tourism and improving the economic conditions of the country. 

According to the details, the match provided a significant economic growth, with local hotels, Airbnbs, restaurants, bars, and attractions experiencing increased patronage. This fully occupant hotels and restaurants reflect the broader economic benefits to Jamaica, showcasing the ability of Lionel Messi to drive massive crowd. The tourism authority emphasised on the major crowd, noting that it outlines the global appeal of Lionel Messi. 

Lionel Messi’s arrival marks significant boost to tourism: Authorities 

The Minister of State, Delano Seiveright shed light on the arrival of Lionel Messi and described it as a ‘groundbreaking moment’ for Jamaica. He emphasised on the increasing number of local and international fans and said that it has created a remarkable atmosphere, showcasing the island as a world-class destination for major sporting events. 

He also mentioned about the significant economic boost generated by the hotels, Airbnbs, restaurants, bars, attractions, ground transportation operators and many others. He added that this major growth outlines the crucial role that sports tourism has played in boosting business activity, job creation and economic growth, positioning Jamaica as a top destination for global events. 

The General Secretary of the Jamaica Football Federation, Dennis Chung also highlighted about the match and called it a crucial moment for Jamaican Football. He added that the presence of thousands of football lovers in stadium has played a huge role in attracting new fans and potential investors.  

