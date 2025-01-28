Edelweiss Air expands flight options to Montego Bay, enhancing European connectivity to Jamaica

A Swiss airline, Edelweiss Air has announced to double its weekly flight services from Zurich, Switzerland to Montego Bay, Jamaica, effective from winter 2025. These expanded services are expected to create seamless and efficient travel options for visitors in Europe to explore and experience the vibrant and diverse offerings of Jamaica.

Services starting from November, 2025 will offer around 314 seats per flight operated by an aircraft Airbus A340. The expanded air connectivity represents an increase of 3500 seats which will give a total of 7000 for Winter 2025-2026 season.

Increase in air services highlights growing appeal of Jamaica: Minister Edmund Bartlett

While making an announcement regarding the expansion of flight services by Edelweiss Air, the Minister of Tourism of Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett added that this is a great move undertaken by them, aiming to strengthen their relations and boosting connectivity for European travellers.

The tourism minister focused on the remarkable partnership with the airline and added that this significant increase in services outlines the growing appeal of Jamaica among international travellers. He further mentioned about the incredible opportunities for tourism and trade with the increase in services by the airline.

He added that these expanded services would also open several opportunities for the luxury market which will have a strong appeal to luxury travellers. Shedding light on this increase in the services, Minister Bartlett added this aligns with Jamaica’s push to promote the luxury offerings to attract more of this demographic of travellers utilizing the Swiss air network.

These developments will bring thousands of new visitors and strengthen Jamaica’s position as a leading destination for travellers from the European market.

Jamaica on track to achieve 5 million visitors by 2025

Shedding light on the expanded services by Edelweiss Air, the tourism minister asserted that it is a testament to their commitment and ongoing efforts to increase airlift options, aiming to meet their target of welcoming 5 million visitors by 2025.

The 5x5x5 targets were previously set by the authorities in 2016. They were on the verge of achieving their target when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped-out global travel. The COVID pandemic forced Jamaica and other tourist destinations to start all over from ground zero in rebuilding the industry. Minister Bartlett asserted that they are making continuous efforts with a vision to achieve their target of welcoming 5 million visitors and $5 billion earnings by 2025.

Edelweiss Air

Edelweiss Air, the Swiss schedule airline has been offering services to Jamaica since 2021. The airline offered weekly summer service from Zurich, Switzerland to the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay. Now, the airline will double to two flights per week, using an Airbus A340 aircraft with 314 seats.