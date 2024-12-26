Guyana boosts Power Supply: Successful merger of second Power Ship

This addition raises GPL’s generation capability to a total of 265MW, more than the projected 195 MW demand for the holiday season.

Power System in Guyana witnessed a significant boost this week with the second power ship being successfully connected to the national grid with an additional 60MW supply.

This addition raises GPL’s generation capability to a total of 265MW, more than the projected 195 MW demand for the holiday season.

Overcoming the challenges

The power ship project by Karpowership while in partnership with UCC, encountered many challenges ranging from construction of mooring and wharf facilities to laying of nearly 4km of 69kV high voltage power transmission.

These lines operated within communities’ and even crisscrossed highways, needed to avoid avert or eradicating significant interference. The effort also included creating a small ramp to tie the power ship to the electrical system.

Kalpataru Projects International: Providing crucial assistance

To overcome such barriers, precise planning and implementation was of foremost need. The construction of the transmission line was carried out by Kalpataru Projects International, which is an Indian engineering major.

The company was instrumental in addressing the supply chain challenges to this massive engineering project. Noticeable efforts were lodged by the company to lay the pavement for the discussed achievement.

Commitment for the future

At first, the power ship is to integrate additional generation of 60MW to the grid to meet the increasing electricity needs of the country.

However, in the next project phases, an extra 15MW is to be installed, increasing the ship’s capacity to 75 MW.

Counting on the prospects

It is very important to build a new generation power source for improving Guyana’s energy foundation and to meet the high electricity demands of the society particularly during the festive season.

Overall, the project represents a vision of technological advancement, but tied to it is also the essence of cooperation that demonstrates the ability to build a sustainable and secure future for Guyana in terms of power supply.