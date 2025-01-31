Grenada celebrates 6th Inaugural call of the 2024-2025 Cruise Season with MS Amera's visit

This inaugural visit by MS Amera marks the 6th of the 8th inaugural cruise calls for the 2024-2025 cruise season.

Grenada marked the maiden call of Phoenix Reisen's cruise ship, MS Amera on Tuesday, bringing more than 800 passengers to the Spice Isle. Guests onboard the vessel were welcomed with lively cultural dance performances, vibrant offerings of the nation, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Grenada.

This inaugural visit by MS Amera marks the 6th of the 8th inaugural cruise calls for the 2024-2025 cruise season. Shedding light on the frequent maiden visits, the tourism authority reflected on the growing appeal of the country as a must-visit destination in the Caribbean.

MS Amera welcomed with grand ceremony

The maiden voyage of MS Amera as welcomed with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. The Grenada’s Minister for Tourism, Creative Economy and Culture, Adrian Thomas and the CEO Petra Roach presented the captain of the vessel with a special plaque of appreciation, marking the first-ever visit of the ship special and unforgettable.

The Captain of the cruise ship also expressed excitement on marking its inaugural call to Grenada. He thanked the authorities for their warm welcome and said that they are looking forward to a growing, healthy and prosperous relations between the cruise line and the vessel.

The CEO Petra Roach emphasised the importance of cruise tourism and the benefits it brings to vendors and individuals working directly in the sector, driving not only their businesses but economic growth as a whole. Passengers also enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere of the Spice Isle, immersing them in the dining options, shopping for local art and crafts and taking advantage of duty-free shopping.

MS Amera

MS Amera is the latest ship operated by Phoenix Reisen. The vessel was launched in 1988and has the facility to accommodate around 835 passengers and 460 crew members, offering a timeless cruising experience to all. The current cruise is in 29 days, one-way from Bremerhaven to Rio de Janeiro. The itinerary started on 13th Jan, 2024 and will end on 11th February, 2025.

The cruise ship features a variety of amenities for passengers, including a restaurant, two bars, a sauna, a gym, a swimming pool, a casino, and a theatre. The MS Amera is a vessel, that is known for offering passengers a unique and luxurious cruise experience.

Grenada to welcome 198 cruise calls in 2024-2025 cruise season

The tourism authority of Grenada is looking forward to mark the cruise calls of around 198 vessels with an estimated 400,000 passengers. Shedding light on this major boost, the authorities expressed desire on surpassing all the previous records, aiming to mark a 10% growth. The CEO further added that they are looking forward to an exciting and vibrant cruise season, boosting both the tourism as well as the economic sector.