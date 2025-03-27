Grenada announces 33-member team for CARIFTA Games 2025

Grenadian team will depart from the island on 17th April to compete in the highly-anticipated tournament.

The Grenada Athletic Association has announced a team of 33 members, selected to represent Grenada at the CARIFTA Games 2025, scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago at the Halsey Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain from 19th to 21st April, 2025.

The Grenadian team will depart from the island on 17th April to compete in the highly-anticipated tournament. This competition serves as a great opportunity for the athletes to represent their nation on an international platform, showcasing their skills, abilities and techniques.

Shedding light on all the selected athletes, the Grenada Athletic Association noted that all of them have secured and surpassed their CARIFTA-qualifying marks, which led their participation in the CARIFTA 2025. The Association emphasised on the commendable performances showcased by all the athletes across various disciplines and said that they are capable of bringing gold medals to the country.

Athletes to participate in CARIFTA 2025

Under 17 Boys

• Crystophe Calliste

• Nathaniel Douglas

• Jovanie Green

• Delron John

• Karmal Joseph

• Danon Mitchell

• Shyiem Phillip

• Kazim Telesford

Under 17 Girls

• Naomi Augustine

• Annalisa Brown

• Christanna Charles

• Annie Logie

Under 20 Girls

• Suerena Alexander

• Shantay Augustine

• Egypt Regis-Benjamin

• Amyiah Chandler

• Thalia Daysant

• Cheffonia Houston

• Shade John

Under 20 Boys

• Emilio Bishop

• D’ Angelo Brown

• Ian George

• Timothy Greenidge

• Dylan Logan

• Kemron Mathlyn

• Adriel Mitchell

• Keelorn Moses

• Kyle Nedd

• Qwanell Pierre

• Mikael Redhead

• Ethan Sam

• Kneon Stanislaus

• Rayohn Telesford

The Grenada Athletic Association described all the participants as the ‘future of the nation.’ They noted that the island is on the fruitful hands and their participation will play a huge role in inspiring all those athletes who aspires to represent their country on an international platform.

The Association further reiterated their commitment to continuing to make significant efforts with a vision to inspire all the young athletes to chase their dreams, achieving greater success in future.

CARIFTA Games 2025

The CARIFTA Games 2025 is a great platform which bring athletes from all over the Caribbean together, providing them a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform. The CARIFTA Gams is an annual athletic event which was founded by the Caribbean Free Trade Association.

The tournament will include several competitions such as track and field, middle distance track competitions, spring races, hurdle races as well as many jumping, throwing, relay events and much more.