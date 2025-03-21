Discount on Flights: Caribbean Airlines offers 7% off to Kingston for ISSA/GraceKennedy Championship 2025

The ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championship 2025 brings together athletes from Jamaica and the Caribbean to foster athletic excellence and national unity.

Caribbean Airlines has announced an exclusive Champs offer of 7% discount on flights from Fort Lauderdale, New York or Toronto to Kingston. This discount is valid from 21st March to 2nd April, 2025, aimed at making it easier for the participants and spectators of ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championship 2025 to traverse between the destinations smoothly and efficiently.

Notably, the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championship 2025 is a tournament which brings athletes from across the Jamaica and the Caribbean, aimed at fostering athletic excellence and building a stronger nation through the values instilled in these young athletes. Sharing the details of a major discount on their official Facebook handle, the airline noted that as the tournament is bringing the heat, Caribbean Airlines is determined to making it easier for the fans and participants to ‘touchdown and rep you school!’

As per the details, the interested individual can avail the benefit of this offer, using the code “ISSA25” to unlock an exclusive Champs offer of 7% off flights from Fort Lauderdale, New York or Toronto to Kingston between 21 March- 02 April, 2025. The individuals can register themselves via the official website of the airline or they may contact the call centre.

The last date to register themselves is 26th March, 2025. “Welcome Home to this iconic event! Book your Champs flight NOW.”

Caribbean Airlines’ flight services to operate during ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championship

As per the schedule unveiled by the Caribbean Airlines, the flight BW31 will depart Kingston at 7:05 am and arrive in Fort Lauderdale at 10:10 am. The return flight BW30 is scheduled to leave Fort Lauderdale at 7:40 pm, reaching Kingston at 8:35 pm. Both these flight services are scheduled to operate daily.

Along with that, the authorities also announced a route between Kingston and New York. According to the schedule, the flight BW15 will depart Kingston at 12:30 pm, reaching New York at 5:15 pm, with the return leg of the flight leaving at 7:05 pm and landing at Kingston at 9:55 pm.

Both these flight services are scheduled to operate on Fridays. Meanwhile, the authorities announced the same route with different timings, flight and days. The airline have announced that the flight BW5 will depart Kingston at 7:30 am and arrive in New York at 12:15 pm. The return flight BW6 is scheduled to leave New York at 2:05 pm, reaching Kingston at 4:55 pm. This flight route will be valid for three days, including, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Caribbean Airlines also announced the flight route between Kingston and Toronto with the flight BW79 departing from Kingston to Toronto, and the return leg of flight BW78 from Toronto to Kingston. This flight route will operate on, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, with different departure and arrival times.