Dominica to host 12,000 cruise visitors this week

Dominica is enjoying a successful 2024-2025 cruise season, with 19,000 visitors in the first week of 2025 and 12,000 expected this week.

Dominica is all set to welcome more than 12,000 cruise visitors during this ongoing week. As per reports, around 10 cruises are set to berth at different ports of the country from 6th to 12th January, 2025. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of around eight ships from MV cruises and the other two from another liner.

While sharing the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships, the tourism authority of Dominica said that they are looking forward to welcome a large number of passengers to the island nation. They added that the arrival of thousands of passengers will play a significant role in boosting the tourism sector and providing unforgettable memories to each visitor.

The shores and ports of the Nature Isle will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one cruise ship scheduled to arrive each day in the coming days. The cruise schedule unveiled by Dominica Ministry of Tourism include:

6th January, 2025

· MV Windsurf (156 passengers) - Woodbridge Bay Port

7th January, 2025

· MV Seven Seas Navigator (542 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

8th January, 2025

· MV Freewinds (302 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Evrima (1000 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

9th January, 2025

· MS Insignia (777 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Aidaluna (3256 passengers) - Woodbridge Bay Port

11th January, 2025

· MV Seven Seas Mariner (760 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

12th January, 2025

· MV Aidaperla (3256 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Volendam (1432 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

· LE Champlain (180 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

Dominica welcomed more than 19,000 passengers in last week

Around 13 cruise ships docked at the shores of the country in the last week from 30th December, 2024 to 5th January, 2025, bringing more than 19,000 passengers to the island nation. Passengers onboard the cruises enjoyed and explored the natural beauty of the country and immersed themselves in the diverse offerings of the nation.

The vessels that were docked the shores of the island nation, include, MV Marella Voyager, MV Celebrity Summit, MV Aidabella, MV Marella Explorer 2, MV Grandeur of the Seas, MV Royal Cipper and many others.

The tourism authority of Dominica also outlined their vision for 2025 and noted that they are aiming to surpass all the previous records marked by them during 2024. The authorities said that they have welcomed thousands of passengers in 2024, marking a significant growth in the tourism as well as economic sector of the country.