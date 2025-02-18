Dominica News: Dannicia Newton wins Carnival Princess title

11-year-old Dannicia Newton dazzled at the Miss Carnival Princess pageant, claiming the crown and excelling in multiple categories at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Dannicia Newton captivated the judges and audience to win the crown of Carnival Princess title of Dominica on Sunday. She registered history as she became the first-ever student from the Jones Beaupierre Primary School to win the title.

The pageant which was held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecast saw five young females across various schools of Dominica, showcasing their skills to win the prestigious title and crown of Miss Carnival Princess. The 11-year-old Dannicia Newton not only fascinated everyone with her grace, talent, charisma but also shone brightly as she claimed not only the crown but also dominated in multiple categories.

All these contestants competed in several segments including, Speech, Costume, Talent, Party Dress and many others. The participants showcased their talent across various departments, aiming to clinch the title. Dannicia Newton walked away with three titles, making her victory nothing short of spectacular and unforgettable. The titles won by her included,

· People’s Choice Award

· Best Talent

· Best in Costume

Dannicia Newton defeated four others to win Miss Carnival Princess

The newly crowned Miss Carnival Princess defeated four other contestants to win the ultimate Miss Carnival Princess title. She was followed by Tiara Wolf from Paix Bouche Primary School and C’Ariyah Jno Pierre from Convent Preparatory School, who finished as the first and second runners-up of the pageant respectively.

The other contestants who participated in the competition included, Aaliyha Rossi and Marlinda Peters. All these participants were highly appreciated for their remarkable poise, skills and talent throughout the competition.

Aaliyah Rossi also shined with some special awards, as she claimed Miss Photogenic and Best Party Dress and Best In Party Dress. Meanwhile, Marlinda Peters also walked away with two tags including, Miss Congeniality and Best Costume. Tiara Wolf was awarded with Miss Intelligence.

Miss Carnival Princess Dominica

The Miss Carnival Princess is a part of Mas Domnik 2025, the biggest carnival festivity of Dominica. The carnival is conducted annually, aiming to give a platform to the young girls to showcase their charm, elegance and beauty. Several intelligent girls from around the island vie for the title of Miss Carnival Princess.