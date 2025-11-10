St Kitts to see major boost in Air Connectivity as Four U.S. Airlines announce 2025–2026 flight schedules
Flight schedules may vary with seasonal demand, but the expected rise in passengers will boost local businesses, benefiting vendors, artisans, tour guides, hotels, and taxi operators.
10th of November 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts will see a major upgrade to improve air connectivity from the United States, as four international airlines - American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, and United Airlines, have announced their flight schedule for 2025-2026. These new flights will bring thousands of passengers to the island nation, strengthening the tourism and economic sector, while also increasing travel options for both visitors and locals.
Some flights and schedules are subject to change, on seasonal demand, and might be updated closer to travel dates. This influx of passengers will benefit local businesses, including street vendors, local artisans, tour guides, hotel owners, and taxi operators.
American Airlines
Gateway: Miami (MIA)
Frequency: Daily (Jan 2025 – Dec 2026)
AA 318 / 3084 | MIA 10:14 AM → SKB 2:20 PM
AA 318 / 3084 | SKB 3:29 PM→ MIA 5:54 PM
Frequency: Two Flights on Saturdays
8 & 15 Nov 2025
6 Dec 2025 - 7 Feb 2026 (AA 3132 | MIA 11:49 AM → SKB 3:49 PM)
11 Apr 2026 - 29 Aug 2026 (AA 3132 | SKB 4:54 PM → MIA 7:19 PM)
Frequency: Double Daily
18 Dec 2025 – 5 Jan 2026 (AA 2440 | MIA 12:05 PM → SKB 4:15 PM)
12 Feb 2026 - 6 Apr 2026 (AA 2440 | SKB 5:25 PM → MIA 7:55 PM)
Gateway: Charlotte (CLT)
Frequency: Weekly (Saturday) - 8 Nov 2025 – 29 Aug 2026
AA 1313 | CLT 9:03 AM → SKB 2:08 PM
AA 1313 | SKB 3:08 PM → CLT 6:45 PM
Gateway: New York (JFK)
Frequency: Weekly (Saturday) - 22 Nov 2025 – 29 Aug 2026
AA 952 | JFK 8:12 AM → SKB 1:32 PM
AA 952 | SKB 12:55 PM → JFK 5:20 PM
Delta Airlines
Gateway: Atlanta (ATL)
Frequency: Weekly (Saturday) - 20 Dec 2025 – 29 Aug 2026
DL 1986 | ATL 9:45 AM → SKB 2:50 PM
DL 1753 | SKB 4:10 PM → ATL 7:51 PM
Gateway: New York (JFK)
Frequency: Weekly (Saturday) 20 Dec 2025 – 2 May 2026
DL 1880 | JFK 8:15 AM → SKB 1:32 PM
DL 1897 | SKB 2:50 PM → JFK 6:39 PM
JetBlue
Gateway: New York (JFK)
Frequency: 3x Weekly (Tues/Thurs/Sun) - 26 Oct – 18 Dec 2025
B6 296 | JFK 9:45 AM → SKB 1:56 PM
B6 297 | SKB 2:11 PM → JFK 6:34 PM
Frequency: 3x Weekly (Tues/Thurs/Sun) - 18 Dec 2025 – 4 Jan 2026
B6 296 | JFK 8:30 AM → SKB 1:44 PM
B6 297 | SKB 2:50 PM → JFK 6:30 PM
Frequency: 3x Weekly (Tues/Thurs/Sun) - 6 Jan 2026 – 10 Feb 2026
B6 296 | JFK 9:15 AM → SKB 2:31 PM
B6 297 | SKB 3:40 PM → JFK 7:03 PM
Frequency: 3x Weekly (Tues/Thurs/Sun) - 12 Feb 2026 – 26 Mar 2026
B6 296 | JFK 9:00 AM → SKB 2:16 PM
B6 297 | SKB 3:21 PM → JFK 6:44 PM
Frequency: 3x Weekly (Tues/Thurs/Sun) - 29 Mar 2026 – 28 Apr 2026
B6 296 | JFK 9:20 AM → SKB 1:36 PM
B6 297 | SKB 2:45 PM → JFK 7:08 PM
Frequency: 3x Weekly (Tues/Thurs/Sun) - 29 Mar 2026 – 28 Apr 2026
B6 296 | JFK 10:29 AM → SKB 2:43PM
B6 297 | SKB 3:50 PM → JFK 8:09 PM
United Airlines
Gateway: Newark (EWR)
Frequency: Weekly (Saturday)
1 Nov 2025 - 25 Apr 2026 (UA 1142 | EWR 8:15 AM → SKB 12:25 PM)
2 May 2026 - 15 Aug 2026 (UA 1143 | SKB 1:40 PM → EWR 6:25 PM)
Latest
- JPS restores power to parts of Ocho Rios ahead of cruise ship arrivals
-
St Kitts to see major boost in Air Connectivity as Four U.S. Airlines announce 2025–2026 flight schedules
-
PM Terrance Drew strengthens healthcare partnership with Colombia at CELAC-EU Summit
-
Liat Air launches new direct flights from Antigua to Santo Domingo and Punta Cana starting December 2025
-
Christopher Martin, Masicka, and Nigy Boy to headline “I Love Jamaica” fundraising Concert for Hurricane Melissa Relief
Related Articles
5th of September 2024
13th of April 2024
16th of September 2023
14th of August 2021
3rd of May 2021
29th of December 2020