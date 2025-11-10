St Kitts to see major boost in Air Connectivity as Four U.S. Airlines announce 2025–2026 flight schedules

Flight schedules may vary with seasonal demand, but the expected rise in passengers will boost local businesses, benefiting vendors, artisans, tour guides, hotels, and taxi operators.

10th of November 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts will see a major upgrade to improve air connectivity from the United States, as four international airlines - American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, and United Airlines, have announced their flight schedule for 2025-2026. These new flights will bring thousands of passengers to the island nation, strengthening the tourism and economic sector, while also increasing travel options for both visitors and locals.

American Airlines

Gateway: Miami (MIA) 

Frequency: Daily (Jan 2025 – Dec 2026) 

AA 318 / 3084 | MIA 10:14 AM → SKB 2:20 PM

AA 318 / 3084 | SKB 3:29 PM→ MIA 5:54 PM 

Frequency: Two Flights on Saturdays 

8 & 15 Nov 2025

6 Dec 2025 - 7 Feb 2026 (AA 3132 | MIA 11:49 AM → SKB 3:49 PM)

11 Apr 2026 - 29 Aug 2026 (AA 3132 | SKB 4:54 PM → MIA 7:19 PM)

Frequency: Double Daily

18 Dec 2025 – 5 Jan 2026 (AA 2440 | MIA 12:05 PM → SKB 4:15 PM)

12 Feb 2026 - 6 Apr 2026 (AA 2440 | SKB 5:25 PM → MIA 7:55 PM)

Gateway: Charlotte (CLT) 

Frequency: Weekly (Saturday) - 8 Nov 2025 – 29 Aug 2026

AA 1313 | CLT 9:03 AM → SKB 2:08 PM 

AA 1313 | SKB 3:08 PM → CLT 6:45 PM 

Gateway: New York (JFK) 

Frequency: Weekly (Saturday) - 22 Nov 2025 – 29 Aug 2026 

AA 952 | JFK 8:12 AM → SKB 1:32 PM 

AA 952 | SKB 12:55 PM → JFK 5:20 PM

Delta Airlines

Gateway: Atlanta (ATL) 

Frequency: Weekly (Saturday) - 20 Dec 2025 – 29 Aug 2026 

DL 1986 | ATL 9:45 AM → SKB 2:50 PM 

DL 1753 | SKB 4:10 PM → ATL 7:51 PM 

Gateway: New York (JFK) 

Frequency: Weekly (Saturday) 20 Dec 2025 – 2 May 2026 

DL 1880 | JFK 8:15 AM → SKB 1:32 PM 

DL 1897 | SKB 2:50 PM → JFK 6:39 PM

JetBlue

Gateway: New York (JFK) 

Frequency: 3x Weekly (Tues/Thurs/Sun) - 26 Oct – 18 Dec 2025 

B6 296 | JFK 9:45 AM → SKB 1:56 PM 

B6 297 | SKB 2:11 PM → JFK 6:34 PM 

Frequency: 3x Weekly (Tues/Thurs/Sun) - 18 Dec 2025 – 4 Jan 2026 

B6 296 | JFK 8:30 AM → SKB 1:44 PM 

B6 297 | SKB 2:50 PM → JFK 6:30 PM 

Frequency: 3x Weekly (Tues/Thurs/Sun) - 6 Jan 2026 – 10 Feb 2026 

B6 296 | JFK 9:15 AM → SKB 2:31 PM 

B6 297 | SKB 3:40 PM → JFK 7:03 PM 

Frequency: 3x Weekly (Tues/Thurs/Sun) - 12 Feb 2026 – 26 Mar 2026 

B6 296 | JFK 9:00 AM → SKB 2:16 PM 

B6 297 | SKB 3:21 PM → JFK 6:44 PM 

Frequency: 3x Weekly (Tues/Thurs/Sun) - 29 Mar 2026 – 28 Apr 2026 

B6 296 | JFK 9:20 AM → SKB 1:36 PM 

B6 297 | SKB 2:45 PM → JFK 7:08 PM 

Frequency: 3x Weekly (Tues/Thurs/Sun) - 29 Mar 2026 – 28 Apr 2026 

B6 296 | JFK 10:29 AM → SKB 2:43PM 

B6 297 | SKB 3:50 PM → JFK 8:09 PM 

United Airlines

Gateway: Newark (EWR) 

Frequency: Weekly (Saturday) 

1 Nov 2025 - 25 Apr 2026 (UA 1142 | EWR 8:15 AM → SKB 12:25 PM) 

2 May 2026 - 15 Aug 2026 (UA 1143 | SKB 1:40 PM → EWR 6:25 PM)

Ana Allen

