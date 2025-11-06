St Kitts and Nevis partners with Italy to launch Early Warning Systems for Disaster Risk Reduction and Community Safety

St Kitts and Nevis partners with Italy to boost resilience and global safety through the UN’s Early Warnings for All initiative.

St Kitts and Nevis: To reduce the disaster risks and save lives, the government of the twin-island federation is collaborating with Italy to implement a new initiative called - Early Warning Systems, The project was announced during the Italy-CARICOM Joint Conference on Sustainable Development, where representatives from St Kitts and Nevis highlighted the importance of early detection and response to severe weather.

The United Nations’ Early Warnings for All aims to achieve world wide safety via life saving alerts by 2027. This partnership supports the government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda, as St Kitts and Nevis and Italy focus on resilience building, promoting clean energy and environmental security.

During the meeting, Eustace T. Wallace, Minister Counsellor and 2nd Committee (Economic and Financial Affairs) Lead at the Permanent Mission of St Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations; and Dr Elrick Francis of the Climate Action Unit in the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Action were present.

Government leaders highlight protection and partnership

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also welcomed this new initiative and noted that the new system represents the government's strong commitment in safeguarding every citizen. He also expressed gratitude to the Government of Italy for its cooperation to help build safer and more resilient communities.

“Our contribution to climate change is negligible yet we pay a significant price. Italy’s cooperation enables us to invest in targeted action across adaptation and mitigation to ensure that every child and elderly person in St. Kitts and Nevis can escape the brunt of these devastating hurricanes,” he noted.

Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, and Climate Action, D. Joyelle Clarke, said that the project is focused on the protection of homes, families and communities across both the islands. “As your Minister for Sustainable Development, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment my solemn pledge to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis is simple: partnerships for progress and investments for your protection – your home, your families, and your communities. This government is by your side as we aim to diminish the anxieties, we all feel each hurricane's seas,” she said.