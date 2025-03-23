Allegations of sexual harassment in West Indies Women’s team spark Policy Review

The West Indies Players Association and Cricket West Indies are determinedly reviewing the policies and taking proactive measures, to ensure a safe, professional supportive environment for both players and staff following the shocking allegations of sexual harassment within the West Indies women’s team during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

As per the details, a former West Indies Women’s cricketer alleged about enduring prolonged sexual harassment in the regional team. She mentioned that she was so severely harassed that she restored to sleeping in the Manager’s bedroom to avoid the predatory behaviour from her teammates. As per the details, the identity of the cricketer has not been unveiled as she requested to not to be identified.

This allegation was also supported by a former manager of the West Indies Cricket Team, Betty Lewis, who confirmed that the allegation goes back to the T20 World Cup 2020. Both the organizations, including the West Indies Players Association and Cricket West Indies shed light on the matter and shared the joint statement on Friday, 21st March, 2025, promising to review all aspects of athlete safeguarding within West Indies cricket.

They noted that they are making continuous efforts in order to ensure that such an incident never happens again. They added that they are taking significant steps enhance player protection, upholding the highest standards of player welfare and ensuring that all safeguarding policies remain robust and effective.

Measures undertaken by CWI and WIPA to ensure protection

Sharing the steps undertaken by them, the organizations mentioned about introducing improved safeguarding measures for women’s tours in 2021. They further highlighted about implementing additional policies in May 2023, including single-room accommodations for the West Indies women’s team on all international series.

They noted that these few are some of the policy initiatives within the Memorandum of Understanding for the period October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2027. Both the organizations have reiterated their commitment to promoting a culture of respect, accountability, and professionalism within West Indies cricket.