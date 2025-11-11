Belize: Police investigate domestic assault in Orange Walk

A 26-year-old man forcibly entered his ex-partner’s home after she refused to speak with him.

11th of November 2025

Belize: The local police authorities are investigating a shocking case which took place in the Black water area of Trial Farm Village in Orange Walk district on Monday morning, November 10, 2025. A woman was assaulted by her ex-husband during a domestic dispute confrontation, which soon turned violent. 

According to police reports, the 22-year old victim was at home alone when her ex-common law husband, who has been identified as a 26-year old labourer, knocked on her door, at around 8:00 a.m. The woman refused to speak to him and did not open the door, which made the man frustrated. He then forced the door open by kicking it and made his way inside the home. 

He then allegedly grabbed the woman by her arm, with the victim struggling to get away from him. The man stopped the abuse when the woman’s cousin entered the house, which made the suspect release her and flee from the area. 

The woman filed a complaint with the police who also recorded her statement and officially issued a notice to the suspect that he is wanted for questioning for his behavior at the woman’s house and for forcing his way despite the victim’s unwillingness.

The police authorities are advising the victims of domestic abuse to file a case with the police and to seek help instead of putting up with such behavior. They reminded the public that they will take strict actions against such people and will not tolerate such actions.

