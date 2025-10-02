Guyana celebrates agriculture Month 2025 with focus on sustainable growth

Guyana is committed to transforming its agriculture sector, aiming to reduce poverty, create jobs, and become the Caribbean's food basket through modern farming practices and innovative systems.

Guyana: The island nation is celebrating Agriculture Month 2025, under the theme “Transformative Livelihoods through Agri-Food Systems.” Minister of Agriculture of Guyana, Zulfikar Mustapha, is pushing forward a bold vision to modernize agriculture and to make agri-food systems strong, sustainable, and resilient.

The government is dedicated to completely transforming the agriculture sector as it recognizes its potential to reduce poverty, create jobs, and secure food for the nation. With over 420,000 hectares of farmland, Guyana is aiming to become the Caribbean’s food basket. New practices and modern systems are being introduced to achieve this goal.

Major progress in agriculture sector

In a message for Agriculture Month 2025, Minister Mustapha said that the country has seen great progress in agriculture over the past 5 years. This growth includes the development of better drainage and irrigation systems which protect farms from floods and droughts.

Moreover, new rice variations have been introduced, along with crop insurance programmes for the betterment of the farmers. The honey industry has also grown into a large-scale sector, while the farmers continue expanding aquaculture with shrimp, prawns, and tambaqui.

The government is also investing into initiatives which include hydroponics, tunnel ventilation pens, and climate smart methods. Women and youth-run agribusinesses are receiving more access to credit, training and support. Digital services are also being introduced for real-time data and better decision making for farmers.

Minister Mustapha stated that agriculture forms the core of the nation's Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030. Under this initiative, Guyana is expected to be on track for growth of food systems which are climate resistant and protect biodiversity.

In the coming years, the ministry plans to upgrade infrastructure, expand aquaculture, develop large-scale food hubs, and improve access to regional markets. These efforts aim to ensure that agriculture continues to drive national growth and at the same time secure the future of every Guyanese family.

Minister Mustapha reminded the citizens that agriculture is beyond the scope of food production, but also includes the creation of sustainable jobs and protection of the environment. “Together, we are transforming livelihoods—and with them, the destiny of our nation,” he said.