Antigua Ports to host over 142,000 cruise passengers in March 2025

The only days when no cruise ship will berth at the shores of the country is the 29th March, 2025.

Antigua is all set to welcome around 142,461 cruise passengers in March 2025. As per reports, around vessels are set to berth at different ports of the island. The ports of Antigua and Barbuda will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one cruise ship scheduled to arrive each day in the coming month.

The only days when no cruise ship will berth at the shores of the country is the 29th March, 2025. As per the recent cruise schedule of Antigua shared by the port authorities, the major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruise ships operated by various international cruise line companies including, Royal Caribbean; Norwegian Cruises; Marella Voyager; Virgin Voyages and many more.

Sharing the cruise schedule on their official Facebook handle, the Antigua Cruise Port expressed excitement and said that they are gearing up for a bustling March, with the berthing of over 70 ship calls throughout the month. As per the schedule, the ports of Antigua will mark multiple arrivals, with two calls on several days, even three or more on others.

Complete Cruise Schedule (March 2025)

March 1st

· Marella Explorer 2 (St. John’s)

· Norwegian Escape (St. John’s)

March 2nd

· Wind Surf (Falmouth)

· Explora I (St. John’s)

March 3rd

· Mein Schiff 2 (St. John’s)

· Mein Schiff 2 (St. John’s)

· AIDAluna (St. John’s)

March 4th

· MV Seabourn Ovation (St. John’s)

· Norwegian Gem (St. John’s)

· Britannia (St. John’s)

· Norwegian Viva (St. John’s)

March 5th

· Eurodam (St. John’s)

· Emerald Sakara (Falmouth)

· Silver Moon (St. John’s)

March 6th

· Sirena (St. John’s)

March 7th

· Enchanted Princess (St. John’s)

· Seadream II (Falmouth)

· Costa Fascinosa (St. John’s)

March 8th

· Arvia (St. John’s)

March 9th

· Arvia (St. John’s)

· Star Flyer (Barbuda)

· Explora II (St. John’s)

· Wind Surf (Falmouth)

· Norwegian Pearl (St. John’s)

March 10th

· Vidanta Elegant (St. John’s)

· Rhapsody of the Seas (St. John’s)

· AIDAbella (St. John’s)

· Marella Voyager (St. John’s)

March 11th

· Marella Discover (St. John’s)

· AIDAperla (St. John’s)

· Royal Clipper (Falmouth)

· Norwegian Jewel (St. John’s)

March 12th

· Vista (St. John’s)

· Le Ponant (Falmouth)

March 13th

· Resilient Lady (St. John’s)

· Star Flyer (Falmouth)

· Le Ponant (Barbuda)

· MSC Virtuosa (St. John’s)

March 14th

· Marella Explorer 2 (St. John’s)

· Celebrity Beyond (St. John’s)

March 15th

· Enchanted Princess (St. John’s)

· Seven Seas Grandeur (St. John’s)

March 16th

· Sirena (St. John’s)

· Mein Schiff 2 (St. John’s)

March 17th

· AIDAluna (St. John’s)

· Vidanta Elegant (St. John’s)

March 18th

· Explora II (St. John’s)

· Britannia (St. John’s)

· Emerald Sakara (Falmouth)

March 19th

· Viking Sea (St. John’s)

· Ventura (St. John’s)

March 20th

· Marella Explorer 2 (St. John’s)

March 21st

· Costa Fascinosa (St. John’s)

March 22nd

· Marella Voyager (St. John’s)

· AIDAperla (St. John’s)

March 23rd

· Wind Surf (Falmouth)

· Star Flyer (Barbuda)

March 24th

· Vidanta Elegant (St. John’s)

· Resilient Lady (St. John’s)

· Le Ponant (Falmouth)

March 25th

· Le Ponant (Barbuda)

· Explorer of the Seas (St. John’s)

· Britannia (St. John’s)

· Norwegian Jewel (St. John’s)

· Norwegian Viva (St. John’s)

· Royal Clipper (Falmouth)

March 26th

· Silver Ray (St. John’s)

· Eurodam (St. John’s)

· Silver Room (St. John’s)

March 27th

· Enchanted Princess (St. John’s)

· Msc Virtuosa (St. John’s)

· Star Flyer (Falmouth)

March 28th

· Viking Sea (St. John’s)

March 30th

· Mein Schiff 2 (St. John’s)

March 31st

· Evirma (Falmouth)

· Regal Princess (St. John’s)

Barbuda to welcome 4 cruises

Out of all the cruise ships, 4 have been scheduled to dock in Barbuda, while the remaining will dock in Antigua. Out of which, 13 will dock at Falmouth, while other cruise ships will dock in St. John. The first vessel, Star Flyer will dock in Barbuda while its second visit to Barbuda has been scheduled for 23rd March, 2025. Le Ponant will also dock twice on the shores of Barbuda, with first on 13th March and second on 25th March, 2025.

This remarkable increase in cruise ships is expected to play a significant role in boosting the tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda. The arrival of all these will benefit tour operators and local businesses as well, giving them an opportunity to showcase or sell their locally produced goods and services.