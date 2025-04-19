20th International Kite Festival to light up Antigua’s skies, welcome Global Kite Flyers

The event will include competitions for homemade kites, featuring categories for the biggest, smallest, and most unique designs.

Antigua and Barbuda’s skies are all set to be filled with colorful and traditional home-made kites, as the twin-island nation is all set to the host the highly-anticipated International Kite Festival. The festival will be celebrated on Monday, 21st April at Devil’s Bridge, transforming the skies into a vibrant spectacle this Easter Monday

Festival scheduled for 9 am to 7 pm, the festival will conclude with a unique LED kite display at sundown. The 20th edition of the International Kite Festival is all set to attract kite flyers from around the globe participating at the event. Along with that, the 12 professional kite flyers from the U.S. will also be attending this year’s festival in Antigua and Barbuda.

Diverse offerings for all the attendees of 20th International Kite Festival

As per reports, the event will also feature several competitions for homemade kites, with categories for the biggest and smallest kites, and most unique design. The corporate entities have also been encouraged to participate at the competition.

Along with that, the festival will also feature a number of food vendors, showcasing and promoting the rich flavours and ingredients of Antigua and Barbuda. The event will also feature a number of activities for children such as face painting and many others, making the event engaging and interesting for all the attendees.

The attendees will also be given an opportunity to enjoy professional kite demonstrations. A kite-building workshop will also be held on Saturday before the festival, boosting self-esteem and confidence among participants.

Entry Fee

The entry fee to attend the event is $20 for adults. Meanwhile, the entry for children under the age of 12 is free.

Organizer says on 20th anniversary of International Film Festival

The Organizer of the 20th International Film Festival, Calvin Pilgrim shed light on the event and noted that it serves as a memorial for loved ones who have passed away. He added that the 20th anniversary marks the celebration that holds special significance.

“I cannot believe it’s been 20 years. It’s just amazing how time flies," said the organizers.