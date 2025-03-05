Steve Smith announces ODI Retirement, reflects on ‘Great Ride’ and urges youngsters to step up

Australian cricketer and well-renowned player, Steve Smith has officially announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODI) cricket on Wednesday. The two-time Australian ODI World Cup winner announced his retirement after Australia’s exit in the Champions Trophy semi-final against India.

The star player has confirmed that he will continue playing Tests and T20Is format. Smith completed his ODI cricketing career on a strong note, as the player ended as Australia's 12th highest run-scorer and 16th most-capped player. Steve Smith was also a member of Australia’s 2015 and 2023 World Cup winning teams, and Australian Men’s ODI Player of the Year in 2015 and 2021 and a member of the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year in 2015.

Smith emphasised on his ODI journey and called it a ‘great ride’. He added that he has loved every minute of it and now wants the youngsters to take over as the next ICC ODI event is on October 2027.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way,” said Steve Smith.

The player also recalled his wonderful memories of winning two world cups and called it a great highlight of his journey. Smith continued by highlighting about his priority for test cricket and expressed his excitement for the upcoming World Test Championship final. He further added that he is also looking forward to the test matches against West Indies in the winter and then England at home, aiming to contribute for the development and betterment of the team.

Steve Smith’s remarkable ODI career

The 35-year-old player played in around 170 ODI matches, scoring 5800 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96. These amazing statistics include, 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries, finishing his ODI career as the 12th highest run-getter for Australia. Smith registered his highest score against New Zealand in 2016, i.e., 164. The player has also impressed with his marvellous bowling skills, picking 28 wickets in the format.

Smith has also led Australia in around 64 matches, out of which he has won 32 and lost 28, with four no results. The player took over the captaincy on an interim basis for the Champions Trophy 2025, filling in the spot for Pat Cummins, who was injured before the clashes. The player also played a remarkable knock of 73 runs in the semi-final match against India on Tuesday and guided Australia into the death overs. The player also became the highest run-scorer from Australia in the game. However, he couldn’t win the match but ended his ODI cricket career on a flourished note.