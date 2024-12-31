Gal Gadot reveals brain clot scare during Pregnancy

Wonder Woman and Fast and Furious fame, Gal Gadot has shared her traumatic story about getting a brain blood clot when she was in her eighth month of pregnancy resulting in the delivery of her fourth daughter, Ori in March. The MRI test determined that she had a severe case of Cerebral Venous thrombosis (CVT), a blood clot in the brain.

Gal Gadot expressed her experience

Gadot revealed that she had been crippled with headache for weeks. “In one moment, that was terrible, my family and I realized how short live can be,” as she penned this down. “The only desire which I had was to grasp and survive.”

Admitted at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, she was proceeded to be operated on, at an emergency basis. Amidst all the complications, her daughter Ori was born healthy and safe. Gadot said that the name Ori, which means ‘my light’ was chosen because her birth filled the situation with hope and strength. “Before the surgery, I said to Jaron Varsano, when our daughter is born, she is going to be the light at the end of this dark tunnel.”

Gadot highlights health consciousness

The once critically ill actress is now fully recovered and went on to thank her medical team and further discussed CVT. She noted that 3 per 10,000 women in their 30s who are pregnant may be affected by the condition and underlined the importance of early diagnoses. “Sharing this is not with the intention of scaring anyone out there but to encourage,” she said, and her message was to urge people to take care of their health.

Gadot, who married Jaron Varsano and a mother of four daughters, will play the Evil Queen in an up-coming Disney’s live-action ‘Snow White’. She can break audiences’ heart as she narrates the experience of demise and strength put into fighting for life.