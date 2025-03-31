Cardi B accuses estranged husband Offset of threatening her, spreading rumors and sharing private videos

During a livestream, Cardi B revealed that since her separation from Offset, he has been sending her disturbing messages, intensifying the tension between them.

An American singer Cardi B accused her estranged husband Offset of threatening to kill her. She fired off her soon-to-be-ex-husband during a live session on her Twitter account for spreading rumours about her and sharing their past intimate videos with the new man she is now dealing with.

Sharing the details on the livestream, Cardi noted that Offset has been sending her disturbing messages since they have decided to part their ways. She further continued, claiming, “He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life.”

The accusations by Cardi didn’t stop here, as she continued, and said that Offset has been sending people to harass her and her friends. She added that he and his new girlfriend has been trying to interfere in her new relationships. “This man sent text messages to somebody that I was dealing with of me and him having sex. That's the type of shit I've been dealing with for the past two months,” said Cardi B.

Cardi B further said that Offset has allegedly been working with some blogger to shine a spotlight on her current relationship. She added that she is tired of Offset and his new girlfriend who are playing games with her and leaving explicit voice notes on her voice mails and on her phone.

The citizens have also reacted to the matter and blamed Offset for mentally disturbing Cardi B. They said that this is his ego which was getting in the way and accused him of preventing her from moving on with her life. As an individual wrote, “Men really can't take what they dish out frfr black men white men green men blue Rich men broke men they cannot handle it lmao.”

“He’s mad because she filed for divorce, when a male’s ego is shattered his true colors shines through,” wrote another user. Another user wrote, “Wow. See the problem is he thought Cardi wasn’t serious about the divorce. He looks stupid as hell now.”

Cardi B and Offest Married life

As per reports, the musicians Cardi B and Offset met in 2017 and sparked dating rumors. They both got married in the same year in a secret wedding. Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020, however, the two got back together. In December, Cardi described herself as single and filed for divorce again in late July 2024.

Amid the ongoing divorce proceedings of the estranged couple, Offset has requested joint legal custody of their kids. He further has filed that his ex’s home be the kids’ primary residence. After filing for divorce, Cardi B now has made several allegations against Offset, while the rapper has not responded yet to any of the accusations made by her.