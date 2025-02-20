Botswana Floods: Olympic Champion Letsile Tebogo rescues stranded motorists, earns praise as 'Real Champion'

Heavy rains in Botswana have caused widespread flooding across multiple regions of the country.

20th of February 2025

The reigning Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo continued to shine both on and off the field as he rescued stranded motorists whose cars were submerged due to the severe flooding in Botswana. The sprinter is being applauded for his heroic gesture, with netizens calling him the ‘Real Champion’. 

Botswana has been experiencing heavy rains which is leading to flooding in multiple parts of the country. This heavy rain has led to several infrastructural damage and countless major road closures. This dangerous condition has also resulted in several schools and areas being shut down. 

Amidst all this, the Olympic Champion, Letsile Tebogo extended a helping hand to the needy after heavy rains caused flooding near the BTV/Block 3 traffic lights in Gaborone. The athlete used his Toyota Land Cruiser to pull the submerged vehicles to safety.

Netizens praised Letsile Tebogo for his helping gesture

Following the incident, the video has been circulating on social media accounts, where users have referred him as ‘the real and the people’s champion’. They added that this heartfelt gesture by the athlete highlights that Tebogo is not just making history on the track but also winning hearts beyond it. 

The netizens are extending best wishes to the athlete and praising him for his bravery. An individual wrote, “You are truly inspiring the world with your heroic deeds. You are a rockstar. Blessings always and forever to you rockstar. You are the rock solid of the nation.”

“Champions are always Champions. You are the inspiration for many youngsters. Keep on shining with your good deeds. We appreciate you always, you have the true essence of Botho,” wrote another user. “The golden boy, you are really amazing at whatever you are doing. I am so proud of you,” said another user. 

Letsile Tebogo – the Olympic Champion 

The 21-year-old Letsile Tebogo became the first-ever athlete from Botswana to win the Olympic Gold medal, clocking the time of 19.46 to win the Men’s 200m. He stunned the world with his remarkable victory after defeating race favourite Noah Lyles of the United States of the America. He was therefore, also crowned with the Male World Athlete of the Year as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024.

Ana Allen

