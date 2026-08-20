Trinidad Prison Officers Foil Suspected Drone Drop of Cigarettes at Arouca Facility

Trinidad & Tobago: Prison officers intercepted a suspected aerial delivery of contraband at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca on Tuesday morning, August 18, after a drone was spotted near the facility and 16 packets of Lucky Strike cigarettes were then found after a subsequent search.



The discovery was made at around 5:47 a.m. when members of the Emergency Response Unit who were assigned to the prison carried out checks of the facility’s courtyards. According to the Trinidad & Tobago Prison Service, a drone had been flying in that area.



A black sock containing the cigarettes was found during the operation. The Prison Service confirmed that the items had been brought into the prison grounds using a drone.



No arrests or charges have been announced by the authorities related to the latest interception as of August 19. The Prison Service also did not identify who operated the drone or who was intended to receive the cigarettes.



The interception comes as the authorities continue to deal with attempts to move prohibited items into correctional facilities using methods that can bypass conventional security checks. The Prison Service said that the latest incident shows how technology is being used in attempts to bring contraband into prisons.



The service said that it is responding to the situation by maintaining surveillance and intelligence-based security operations at its facilities. It also indicated that cooperation with outside law enforcement agencies will continue to help identify people or groups who are involved in attempts to move prohibited items into prisons.



The use of drones for prison contraband has previously been identified as a security concern in Trinidad & Tobago . In September 2025, a joint operation around the Arouca Maximum Security Prison disrupted another suspected drone smuggling attempt. Police said that three people were arrested during that operation and reported recovering narcotics, cigarettes, communication devices and drone equipment. Searches carried out inside the prison also resulted in the seizure of additional contraband.



Another operation reported in October 2025 also involved an alleged drone-linked attempt to move prohibited items toward the prison. Police said that two suspects were detained, along with 256 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes, cannabis, mobile phones, a DJI drone and other equipment.



Cigarettes are among the items which are prohibited from being brought into Trinidad & Tobago’s prisons without authorisation.

The Prison Service has maintained that drones will not be allowed to undermine security arrangements at its correctional facilities. It said that the intelligence-led operations, surveillance and other security measures will continue as authorities work to prevent further attempts to deliver contraband.