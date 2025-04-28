Trinidad domestic dispute: Father rams wife’s car off road leaving children severely injured

The abusive husband pursued the woman in a separate vehicle and deliberately rear-ended her car with such force that it veered off the road, crashed into a nearby property, and eventually came to rest on the roadway.

28th of April 2025

A woman who was attempting to escape a domestic violence situation was rammed off the road by her husband, who drove his car into hers. The impact ejected the woman from the vehicle, leaving her lying injured on the roadway. As per reports, their children were also presented in the car and sustained severe injuries. They all are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital. 

As per reports, the abusive husband pursued her in another vehicle and rear-ended her car with such force, causing it to veer off the road and crashing into a nearby property then the roadway. 

This crash ejected the woman from the vehicle and left her lying injured on the road. Both of her children also suffered severe injuries, with the younger child who has been identified as a 3-year-old, is reported to be in a critical condition due to bleeding from the ear and nose.

Just after the incident, all the three victims were taken to the hospital for emergency treatment. The doctors have assessed their thorough condition; however, their current medical condition remains unclear. The husband emphasised on the incident and said that he was not award about the presence of the kinds in the car, he rammed. 

This incident has left netizens shocked as they all took to their social media accounts, expressing their anger and frustration on the abusive husband. They slammed him for his abusive behaviour and noted that such actions reflect his criminal side. As an individual wrote, “Everyone kept asking about how he could do something like that to his own children as if it was okay to do to their mother. Even if the kids weren't in the car, what he did was abusive and criminal.”

Whether or not the kids were in the vehicle doesn't justify his actions towards the mother. She could've been dead, jail for him...this affects kids either way. Abusive men don't care about kids,” wrote another user. Another individual said, “Perfect lie. He very well knows. We are not buying his story. The better thing to do is turn yourself in to the cops. How evil you are.” 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Tobago: Manta Lodge Hotel reopens for commercial operations after a decade long renovation

Tobago: Manta Lodge Hotel reopens for commercial operations after a decade long renovation

18th of September 2024

Bahamas Air rescheduled its services to Jamaica from July 25 to Nov 17. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Bahamas Air rescheduled its services to Jamaica from July 25 to Nov 17

24th of July 2024

Shamar Joseph gets his IPL maiden Cap for Lucknow Super Giants against KKR. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Shamar Joseph gets his IPL maiden Cap for Lucknow Super Giants against KKR

15th of April 2024

Elena Kountoura extends best wishes for Christmas and New Year

Elena Kountoura extends best wishes for Christmas and New Year

23rd of December 2022

Arrest of Journalist triggers Nicaragua crackdown on Ortega

21st of June 2021

Antigua and Labour Party stated that, On Sunday, March 28th, residents and friends from the Villa and Point community

Villa and Point citizens gather to clean up community centre

30th of March 2021

St Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet visited the site preparation of the airport redevelopment project.

PM Chastanet visits progress of Hewanorra International Airport

13th of March 2021

Stuart Young vs Kamla Persad: Election 2025 dates announced for leadership of Trinidad and Tobago

19th of March 2025