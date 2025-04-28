Trinidad domestic dispute: Father rams wife’s car off road leaving children severely injured

The abusive husband pursued the woman in a separate vehicle and deliberately rear-ended her car with such force that it veered off the road, crashed into a nearby property, and eventually came to rest on the roadway.

A woman who was attempting to escape a domestic violence situation was rammed off the road by her husband, who drove his car into hers. The impact ejected the woman from the vehicle, leaving her lying injured on the roadway. As per reports, their children were also presented in the car and sustained severe injuries. They all are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

This crash ejected the woman from the vehicle and left her lying injured on the road. Both of her children also suffered severe injuries, with the younger child who has been identified as a 3-year-old, is reported to be in a critical condition due to bleeding from the ear and nose.

Just after the incident, all the three victims were taken to the hospital for emergency treatment. The doctors have assessed their thorough condition; however, their current medical condition remains unclear. The husband emphasised on the incident and said that he was not award about the presence of the kinds in the car, he rammed.

This incident has left netizens shocked as they all took to their social media accounts, expressing their anger and frustration on the abusive husband. They slammed him for his abusive behaviour and noted that such actions reflect his criminal side. As an individual wrote, “Everyone kept asking about how he could do something like that to his own children as if it was okay to do to their mother. Even if the kids weren't in the car, what he did was abusive and criminal.”

“Whether or not the kids were in the vehicle doesn't justify his actions towards the mother. She could've been dead, jail for him...this affects kids either way. Abusive men don't care about kids,” wrote another user. Another individual said, “Perfect lie. He very well knows. We are not buying his story. The better thing to do is turn yourself in to the cops. How evil you are.”