Amir Jangoo earns maiden Test call-up for West Indies' Tour to Pakistan

The squad announced by Windies Cricket Management for the upcoming tour of West Indies to Pakistan is expected to depart the Caribbean on 2nd January, arriving in Islamabad on 6th January, 2025.

Trinidadian born left-handed batter, Amir Jangoo who started his international career with a match-winning ODI century against Bangladesh, has received his maiden call-up to the test squad.

Gudakesh Motie will also be returning to the squad following his injury, while Alzarri Joseph will be unavailable due to some personal reasons.

The squad selected for West Indies tour to Pakistan

1. Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

2. Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain)

3. Alick Athanaze

4. Keacy Carty

5. Justin Greaves

6. Kavem Hodge

7. Tevin Imlach

8. Amir Jangoo

9. Mikyle Louis

10. Gudakesh Motie

11. Anderson Phillip

12. Kemar Roach

13. Kevin Sinclair

14. Jayden Seales

15. Jomel Warrican

Shedding light on the test squad announced by them, the Head Coach Andre Coley said that it is a great opportunity for them to transform the learnings from 2024 into a tangible result.

He added that they are looking forward to the test series in January 2025, aiming to give tough fight to the opponents.

West Indies to clash against Pakistan in test series after 18 years

Both the test matches will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The first test match is scheduled to take place in the country from 17th to 21st January, while the second test will be played from 25th January to 29th January, 2025.

The Windies team is set to tour Pakistan for test series for the first time in a period of 18 years. The last time West Indies played a test series in Pakistan was in November 2006. However, the Windies team have visited Pakistan thrice since April 2018 for a limited-overs series.

Final instalment of WTC 2025

The test series between West Indies and Pakistan marks the final instalment of the two-year World Test Championship cycle.

Currently, Pakistan is placed at seventh spot in the ICC Test Championship rankings. Meanwhile, the West Indies team is in the 9th position. Both the teams do not even have a chance to qualify for the final. However, the test series will still remain crucial for both the teams, aiming to conclude the World Test Championship on a strong note.