16 Matches, 6 Teams, 11 Days: Women’s T20 Blaze 2025 match schedule released
1st of May 2025
Cricket West Indies has announced the complete fixtures and the squad for the Women’s T20 Blaze. Tournament scheduled to take place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 1st to 11th May, 2025 represents the pinnacle of women’s domestic T20 cricket in the Caribbean, featuring the finest talent of the region across 16 matches.
A total of six regional teams including, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Trinidad & Tobago and hosts Windward Islands will compete in a round-robin format in the preliminary stage. As per reports, the team that will win the game will be awarded six points, three points will be awarded for a no result and the team that will lose the game will not be awarded with any point. After all the preliminary stage matches, the top 2 teams will advance to the final round.
The T20 Blaze Regional Cricket Tournament is a great platform for the participants to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The tournament will serve as a launching pad in the renewed pursuit of international glory.
Schedule of Matches for Women’s T20 Blaze
Thursday – 1st May, 2025
· Guyana vs Leeward Islands - 10:00am-12:45pm
· Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago - 2:30pm-5:15pm
· Windward Islands vs Jamaica - 7:00pm-9:45pm
Saturday, 3rd May, 2025
· Windward Islands vs Guyana - 10:00am-12:45pm
· Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago - 2:30pm-5:15pm
· Barbados vs Leeward Islands - 7:00pm-9:45pm
Monday, 5th May, 2025
· Jamaica vs Leeward Islands - 10:00am-12:45pm
· Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago - 2:30pm-5:15pm
· Barbados vs Guyana - 7:00pm-9:45pm
Wednesday, 7th May, 2025
· Jamaica vs Barbados - 10:00am-12:45pm
· Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands - 2:30pm-5:15pm
· Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana - 7:00pm-9:45pm
Friday, 9th May, 2025
· Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands - 10:00am-12:45pm
· Jamaica vs Guyana - 2:30pm-5:15pm
· Windward Islands vs Barbados - 7:00pm-9:45pm
Sunday, 11th May, 2025
· Final: 1st place vs 2nd place – 2:30pm-5:15pm
Full squad of all participating teams
Barbados
1. Trishan Holder (captain)
2. Eboni Brathwaite
3. Shanika Bruce
4. Asabi Callender
5. Shamilia Connell
6. NaiJanni Cumberbatch
7. Erin Deane
8. Keila Elliott
9. Allison Gordon
10. Theanny Herbert-Mayers
11. Kycia Knight
12. Kyshona Knight
13. Alisa Scantlebury
14. Nia Wood.
Guyana
1. Shemaine Campbelle (captain)
2. Cherry-Ann Fraser
3. Shabika Gajnabi
4. Realeanna Grimmond
5. Sheneta Grimmond
6. Nyia Latchman
7. Mandy Mangru
8. Tramaine Marks,
9. Katana Mentore
10. Plaffiana Millington
11. Ashmini Munisar
12. Cyanna Retemiah
13. Anestecia Venezuela
14. Latoya Williams.
Jamaica
1. Rashada Williams (captain)
2. Abigail Bryce
3. Nicole Campbell
4. Keneisha Ferron
5. Chinelle Henry
6. Chrishana McKenzie
7. Jodian Morgan
8. Chedean Nation
9. Lena Scott
10. Neisha-Ann Waisome
11. Vanessa Watts
12. Celina Whyte
13. Kade Wilmott
14. Kate Wilmott
Trinidad & Tobago
1. Anisa Mohammed (captain)
2. Kirbyina Alexander
3. Britney Cooper
4. Deliannys Espinoza Herrera
5. Brianna Harricharan
6. Caneisha Isaac
7. Djenaba Joseph,
8. Lee Ann Kirby
9. Amrita Ramtahal
10. Samara Ramnath
11. Shalini Samaroo
12. Shunelle Sawh
13. Steffie Soogrim
14. Rachel Vincent.
Leeward Islands
1. Amanda Edwards (captain)
2. Kimberly Anthony
3. Reniece Boyce
4. Kayzg Boyles
5. Melicia Clarke
6. Jahzara Claxton
7. Shawnisha Hector
8. Qiana Joseph
9. Rozel Liburd
10. Tonya Martin
11. Davronique Maynard
12. Chey-Anne Moses
13. Divya Saxena
14. Saneldo Willett.
Windward Islands
1. Zaida James (captain)
2. Holly Charles
3. Niesha Cherry
4. Nerissa Crafton
5. Ashlene Edward
6. Afy Fletcher
7. Earnisha Fontaine
8. Amiah Gilbert
9. Jannillea Glasgow
10. Japhina Joseph
11. Namiah Marcellin
12. Carena Noel
13. Selena Ross
14. Abini St. Jean.
