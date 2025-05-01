16 Matches, 6 Teams, 11 Days: Women’s T20 Blaze 2025 match schedule released

Cricket West Indies has announced the complete fixtures and the squad for the Women’s T20 Blaze. Tournament scheduled to take place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 1st to 11th May, 2025 represents the pinnacle of women’s domestic T20 cricket in the Caribbean, featuring the finest talent of the region across 16 matches.

A total of six regional teams including, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Trinidad & Tobago and hosts Windward Islands will compete in a round-robin format in the preliminary stage. As per reports, the team that will win the game will be awarded six points, three points will be awarded for a no result and the team that will lose the game will not be awarded with any point. After all the preliminary stage matches, the top 2 teams will advance to the final round.

The T20 Blaze Regional Cricket Tournament is a great platform for the participants to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The tournament will serve as a launching pad in the renewed pursuit of international glory.

Schedule of Matches for Women’s T20 Blaze

Thursday – 1st May, 2025

· Guyana vs Leeward Islands - 10:00am-12:45pm

· Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago - 2:30pm-5:15pm

· Windward Islands vs Jamaica - 7:00pm-9:45pm

Saturday, 3rd May, 2025

· Windward Islands vs Guyana - 10:00am-12:45pm

· Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago - 2:30pm-5:15pm

· Barbados vs Leeward Islands - 7:00pm-9:45pm

Monday, 5th May, 2025

· Jamaica vs Leeward Islands - 10:00am-12:45pm

· Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago - 2:30pm-5:15pm

· Barbados vs Guyana - 7:00pm-9:45pm

Wednesday, 7th May, 2025

· Jamaica vs Barbados - 10:00am-12:45pm

· Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands - 2:30pm-5:15pm

· Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana - 7:00pm-9:45pm

Friday, 9th May, 2025

· Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands - 10:00am-12:45pm

· Jamaica vs Guyana - 2:30pm-5:15pm

· Windward Islands vs Barbados - 7:00pm-9:45pm

Sunday, 11th May, 2025

· Final: 1st place vs 2nd place – 2:30pm-5:15pm

Full squad of all participating teams

Barbados

1. Trishan Holder (captain)

2. Eboni Brathwaite

3. Shanika Bruce

4. Asabi Callender

5. Shamilia Connell

6. NaiJanni Cumberbatch

7. Erin Deane

8. Keila Elliott

9. Allison Gordon

10. Theanny Herbert-Mayers

11. Kycia Knight

12. Kyshona Knight

13. Alisa Scantlebury

14. Nia Wood.

Guyana

1. Shemaine Campbelle (captain)

2. Cherry-Ann Fraser

3. Shabika Gajnabi

4. Realeanna Grimmond

5. Sheneta Grimmond

6. Nyia Latchman

7. Mandy Mangru

8. Tramaine Marks,

9. Katana Mentore

10. Plaffiana Millington

11. Ashmini Munisar

12. Cyanna Retemiah

13. Anestecia Venezuela

14. Latoya Williams.

Jamaica

1. Rashada Williams (captain)

2. Abigail Bryce

3. Nicole Campbell

4. Keneisha Ferron

5. Chinelle Henry

6. Chrishana McKenzie

7. Jodian Morgan

8. Chedean Nation

9. Lena Scott

10. Neisha-Ann Waisome

11. Vanessa Watts

12. Celina Whyte

13. Kade Wilmott

14. Kate Wilmott

Trinidad & Tobago

1. Anisa Mohammed (captain)

2. Kirbyina Alexander

3. Britney Cooper

4. Deliannys Espinoza Herrera

5. Brianna Harricharan

6. Caneisha Isaac

7. Djenaba Joseph,

8. Lee Ann Kirby

9. Amrita Ramtahal

10. Samara Ramnath

11. Shalini Samaroo

12. Shunelle Sawh

13. Steffie Soogrim

14. Rachel Vincent.

Leeward Islands

1. Amanda Edwards (captain)

2. Kimberly Anthony

3. Reniece Boyce

4. Kayzg Boyles

5. Melicia Clarke

6. Jahzara Claxton

7. Shawnisha Hector

8. Qiana Joseph

9. Rozel Liburd

10. Tonya Martin

11. Davronique Maynard

12. Chey-Anne Moses

13. Divya Saxena

14. Saneldo Willett.

Windward Islands

1. Zaida James (captain)

2. Holly Charles

3. Niesha Cherry

4. Nerissa Crafton

5. Ashlene Edward

6. Afy Fletcher

7. Earnisha Fontaine

8. Amiah Gilbert

9. Jannillea Glasgow

10. Japhina Joseph

11. Namiah Marcellin

12. Carena Noel

13. Selena Ross

14. Abini St. Jean.