St. Kitts and Nevis welcomes InterCaribbean Airways ATR 42-500 painted in National Flag

St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed interCaribbean Airways ATR 42-500 aircraft, painted in the nation’s flag on its tail. The aircraft touched down at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on Monday and was welcomed with a water cannon salute, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the growing influence of the regional air travel in the nation.

The introduction of the “Spirit of St Kitts and Nevis” symbolizes the deep appreciation of the airline for the government and the people of the Federation. This milestone was celebrated in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, other Cabinet Ministers, tourism officials, and interCaribbean representatives.

The unveiling of the interCaribbean branded aircraft marks a major step in strengthening the regional connectivity, boosting brand visibility, and reinforcing St. Kitts & Nevis as a key player in the aviation sector of the Caribbean region. The special aircraft introduced by the airline will play a pivotal role in boosting tourism, enhancing accessibility and fostering economic growth by making travel to and from St. Kitts and Nevis more convenient and seamless.

Prime Minister celebrated arrival of St. Kitts and Nevis branded interCaribbean aircraft

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew expressed excitement on the arrival of Spirit of St Kitts and Nevis. He shed light on the special ceremony and described it as a ‘huge milestone’ for the Federation. “It was with a sense of pride that we held a special ceremony today at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport to welcome the St. Kitts & Nevis-branded interCaribbean Airways aircraft.”

He added that initiatives like this are a part of their broader strategy to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis remains an accessible and thriving destination. He called the arrival of interCaribbean Airways, a part of their ongoing commitment to promote sustainable tourism.

The Prime Minister also emphasised on their collaboration with interCaribbean and called it truly ‘fruitful’. He also reiterated his commitment to continuing to make efforts, aiming to enhancing the tourism infrastructure including through the strengthening of air connections. The Prime Minister added that the arrival of such branded aircraft highlights the unwavering commitment and dedication of Tourism Minister, Marsha Henderson towards making St. Kitts and Nevis, a leading tourism destination in the Caribbean.

Minister Marsha Henderson expressed excitement on arrival of new branded aircraft

The tourism minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Marsha Henderson also emphasised on the arrival of the aircraft. She mentioned about the branding of the aircraft, stating that it is more just a logo. He called it a visual promise, a declaration of identity, and a strategic tool that elevates St. Kitts & Nevis in the competitive global tourism industry.

She added that every time when the aircraft will depart from or arrive at St. Kitts and Nevis, it serves as a moving billboard. Minister Henderson added that this branding will play a significant role in capturing attention, sparking curiosity and making the Federation, a world-class destination.