St. Kitts and Nevis sees record-breaking arrival of 7 international Aircraft at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport

St. Kitts and Nevis marked the busiest day at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on Saturday, 1st March, 2025, welcoming 7 international aircrafts. The arrival of 7 aircrafts simultaneously marks a significant milestone for the thriving airlift sector of the Federation.

The aircraft that touched down at the runway of the airport include, American Airlines from Charlotte, North Carolina; Delta Airlines from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia; Air Canada Rouge from Toronto, Canada; United Airlines from Newark, New Jersey; American Airlines from Miami, Florida; Sky High Aviation, Las Americas, Dominican Republic and Air X Charter Embraer (Charter).

The Tourism authority of St. Kitts and Nevis shed light on the arrival of 7 aircrafts together and said that it marks the growing popularity of the Federation among international travellers. They described it as an ‘exciting’ and ‘busiest day’ for the aviation sector of the country and said that these visits are a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to strengthen their relation with the other nations.

Hundreds of passengers boarded the aircraft, ventured around the island and patronized local businesses. All these passengers were warmly welcomed by the airport representatives and offered with plethora of experiences, immersing them in the natural beauty, lush rainforest and vibrant culture and traditions of the Federation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas also expressed excitement on the arrival of the seven aircrafts together. He described the arrival of these aircrafts a ‘significant’ moment for the tourism sector of the country.

“On Saturday 1st March, there were Seven (7) International on the ground at the same time @St. Kitts Robert L. Bradshaw Int'l Airport,” Minister Denzil Douglas.

Port Zante buzzed with entertainment and activities

The Port Zante also buzzed with entertainment and activities as the island welcomed two cruises on Saturday, welcoming more than 3000 passengers to the Federation. The vessels that docked at the shores of the island include, Norwegian Viva and Evrima. The tourism authority shed light on the arrival of thousands of passengers and called it a grand day for the tourism sector of the Federation.