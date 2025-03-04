St. Kitts and Nevis sees record-breaking arrival of 7 international Aircraft at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport

The Tourism authority of St. Kitts and Nevis shed light on the arrival of 7 aircrafts together and said that it marks the growing popularity of the Federation among international travellers.

4th of March 2025

St. Kitts and Nevis marked the busiest day at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on Saturday, 1st March, 2025, welcoming 7 international aircrafts. The arrival of 7 aircrafts simultaneously marks a significant milestone for the thriving airlift sector of the Federation. 

The aircraft that touched down at the runway of the airport include, American Airlines from Charlotte, North Carolina; Delta Airlines from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia; Air Canada Rouge from Toronto, Canada; United Airlines from Newark, New Jersey; American Airlines from Miami, Florida; Sky High Aviation, Las Americas, Dominican Republic and Air X Charter Embraer (Charter).

The Tourism authority of St. Kitts and Nevis shed light on the arrival of 7 aircrafts together and said that it marks the growing popularity of the Federation among international travellers. They described it as an ‘exciting’ and ‘busiest day’ for the aviation sector of the country and said that these visits are a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to strengthen their relation with the other nations. 

Hundreds of passengers boarded the aircraft, ventured around the island and patronized local businesses. All these passengers were warmly welcomed by the airport representatives and offered with plethora of experiences, immersing them in the natural beauty, lush rainforest and vibrant culture and traditions of the Federation. 

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas also expressed excitement on the arrival of the seven aircrafts together. He described the arrival of these aircrafts a ‘significant’ moment for the tourism sector of the country. 

“On Saturday 1st March, there were Seven (7) International on the ground at the same time @St. Kitts Robert L. Bradshaw Int'l Airport,” Minister Denzil Douglas. 

Port Zante buzzed with entertainment and activities 

The Port Zante also buzzed with entertainment and activities as the island welcomed two cruises on Saturday, welcoming more than 3000 passengers to the Federation. The vessels that docked at the shores of the island include, Norwegian Viva and Evrima. The tourism authority shed light on the arrival of thousands of passengers and called it a grand day for the tourism sector of the Federation.  

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Antiguan film Deep Blue to be screened at Urban Studies Program of Toronto

Antiguan film Deep Blue to be screened at Urban Studies Program of Toronto

17th of September 2024

The 2023 Hurricane Season comes to a close. (Image Credits: Google Images)

Hurricane Tammy retreats from the Caribbean

23rd of October 2023

Carriacou District Post Office receives first postal van from Grenada Postal Corporation || Picture Courtesy: Carriacou Ministry (Facebook)

Carriacou District Post Office receives first postal van from Grenada Postal Corporation

28th of June 2023

Jamaica PM Andrew Holness visits Haiti, discusses crucial topics || Picture Courtesy: PM Andrew Holness (Facebook)

Jamaica PM Andrew Holness meets delegation from Haiti, discusses crucial topics

3rd of July 2023

Saint Lucia: DVRP to construct community shelter in Roblot, Choiseul || Picture courtesy: DVRP Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: DVRP to construct community shelter in Roblot, Choiseul

27th of February 2023

Dr Armstrong Alexis to assume charge as CARICOM’s new Deputy Secretary-General

1st of November 2021

Barbados log 183 fresh COVID-19 cases on island

28.1 % of Barbadians receives both vaccines

2nd of August 2021

Belize extends contract of Hemodialysis services

Belize extends contract of Hemodialysis program

15th of April 2021