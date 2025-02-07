St Kitts and Nevis’ AG Garth Wilkin Elected Vice Chair of UN Negotiations Committee

The Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Garth Wilkin has been elected to serve as a Vice Chair on the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Negotiations Committee. As a part of his election, the Attorney General will play a significant role in drafting the UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation, marking a significant achievement for the entire Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.

The negotiations to establish a framework convention on international tax cooperation is taking place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The meeting which began on February 3rd will be continued till 6th February, 2025. The Attorney General is accompanied by the Permanent Representative to the UN, Mutryce Williams; Liska Hutchinson-Rhyner, Crown Counsel and Minister Counsellor Eustace Wallace.

PM Terrance Drew congratulates Attorney General

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew extended congratulations to the Attorney General for representing St Kitts and Nevis on such a prestigious and international platform. He called it a significant milestone for not just Attorney General but for the entire Federation as well as the Foreign Service.

He added that the election of Attorney General as a Vice Chair is a result of their commitment towards their Permanent Mission of St Kitts and Nevis. The Prime Minister further added that the election of Minister Wilkin also outlines a great chance for St Kitts and Nevis to foster and strengthen their partnership with the United Nations.

He also acknowledged the entire staff members of the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN for this exceptional achievement. “Congratulations to our A-G, the Foreign Service, and the entire staff of the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN, on behalf of a grateful nation, for your excellent service.”

PM Drew expressed optimism for their representatives to serve not only the residents of St Kitts and Nevis but the entire world through the United Nations. The Prime Minister reiterated their commitment to continuing to make efforts to promote St Kitts and Nevis and the world as a whole.

Minister Garth Wilkin speaks about his role as Vice Chair

The Attorney General expressed delight on being elected as the Vice Chair on the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Negotiations Committee. He said that he is truly privileged to be able to represent his Federation on the global stage. He thanked the unwavering hard work and determination of Ambassador Dr Mutryce Williams, Counselor Eustace Wallace and the team at their UN Mission.

The AG expressed his desire to continuing to vocalize his voice and decisions with a vision to fulfil PM Terrance Drew’s directives to take up space globally. “Our voice in decision making rooms at the UN, on important global issues, secures partnership for our Sustainable Island State Agenda - an imperative for the long-term advancement of our people.”

Minister Wilkin said that he is pleased to contribute to this important global initiative. He also thanked AGO Crown Counsel Liska Hutchinson-Rhyner for her support in this process.