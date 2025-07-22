Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew to present two key Bills at National Assembly sitting

PM Drew, who also holds several key ministries, will lead the second reading of the Larceny (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after its first reading on July 10.

22nd of July 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew will present two major Bills at the upcoming sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, July 24, 2025. This edition of the assembly will take place at the National Assembly Chambers at Government Headquarters in Basseterre, with proceedings starting at 10:00 am. The session advances the government’s legislative agenda on national development and citizen security.

PM Drew, also the Minister of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security of St Kitts and Nevis, will lead the second reading of the Larceny (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which had its first reading on July 10, 2025. 

He will further introduce the Gang (Prohibition and Prevention) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which had its first reading on September 18, 2024. The changes proposed in this legislation form a key part of the administration’s broader vision to enhance public safety and uphold the highest standards of good governance. 

Also scheduled for the day is the second reading of another important piece of legislation. The Judge Alone Trials (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will be presented by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin. This Bill was also read for the first time on July 10, 2025.

The present session will highlight the government’s focus on justice reform and crime prevention. All three Bills are seen as a step toward creating a stronger and safer society.

Live Broadcast and availability of copies of Bills

The National Assembly proceedings will be aired live for public access. Citizens can tune in on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and other participating radio stations. It will also be broadcasted on TV at Channel 5 in St Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. Viewers can also watch the live stream, at www.zzonline.com

Copies of the bills will be made available online at the official website of the St Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) at www.sknis.gov.kn, under the “Bills” section. They will also be posted on the official SKNIS Facebook page.

