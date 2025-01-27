Chelsea’s Cole Palmer pays tribute to his Grandfather with St Kitts and Nevis' Flag on boots

An English footballer, Cole Palmer paid tribute to his grandad by wearing the flag of St Kitts and Nevis on his football boots. This tribute was given by a player during a match of Premier League Club Chelsea against Manchester United on 8th December, 2024 in London.

During the match, the player scored 3 goals, completing his hat-trick, helping his team Chelsea towards victory by 4-3. Following the game, he highlighted about the St Kitts and Nevis flag on his boots and called it a mark of respect to his dad’s side of the family.

Cole Palmer’s connection with St Kitts and Nevis

Cole Palmer’s grandfather, Sterry was from St Kitts and Nevis, was born on 27th December, 1953 in Basseterre, a capital of the nation. Sterry was born to Estelle Ward and James Palmer who decided to leave him in 1955 for seeking a better life for their family as a part of the Windrush generation. During that period, the people from Caribbean were called to the United Kingdom to help fill labour shortages and rebuild the economy.

At that time, the Caribbean nations were struggling economically, therefore, the job vacancies in UK provided an opportunity to the citizens of the island. After Sterry’s parents headed to UK, he lived with his grandparents, aunts, uncles in and cousin.

Sterry’s cousin, Ossie Martin shared some childhood memories from St Kitts and Nevis. He mentioned about playing in the park across the roads, making their own carts, standing on steel drums and rolling them. He referred all these as beautiful childhood memories.

Sterry moved to England to his parents

Sterry also moved to England at the age of 6 along with his elder brother St Clair, Ossie and Ossie's younger brother, Errol. His parents were also settled in Moss Side, Manchester, where many other families from St Kitts and Nevis had set up home.

The Manchester later became home for both Sterry and Ossie who raised their families in the area. Sterry aged 71, expressed pride at the achievements of his grandson who has gone from playing for local junior side NJ Wythenshawe to establishing himself as one of the brightest football stars of England.

Palmer’s growing interest in Football

Cole Palmer is the childhood Manchester United fan and grew up idolising Wayne Rooney. His dad, who played a Sunday League player for Blackboy FC who also used to guide Palmer about Football. The Manchester City later signed Palmer at under-8 level after spotted him playing in Wythenshawe under the guidance of coach Billy Hughes. He added that he paid tribute to his grandad’s legacy to celebrating him and St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Terrance Drew impressed with Cole Palmer’s journey

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew called Cole Palmer’s story an example of never forgetting where a person comes from. He added that whenever Palmer steps on the pitch, the Federation connects with him. The Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins also praised the player for his remarkable journey, for staying so grounded and connected to his roots.