Zebadi Jah Maxwell wins National Madam Wob Dwiyet 2025 in Dominica

Dominica: Zebadi Jah Maxwell has been crowned as the winner of the National Madam Wob Dwiyet 2025, which took place on October 22, 2025 at 8 PM, at the Massacre Indoor Sporting Facility. With a vision to provide a better environment to the patrons, the organizers shifted the event from Old Mill Cultural Centre where it was scheduled to another venue.

The annual pageant is one of Dominica’s most celebrated cultural events, which displays elegance, patriotism and cultural pride. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development in association with the National Cultural Council and the Cultural Division, the show celebrated Dominican womanhood, heritage and national identity. The sponsors for the event were House of Lorraine, Madam Wob Dwiyet Canada, National Bank of Dominica, NCCU, and Ma Pau.

This year’s competition featured four very talented contestants - Virginia Mendes, Cynthia Talbert, Angelica Gasper, and Evelina Blanc. They showcased their creativity, talent, and knowledge of Dominica’s rich culture. Each contestant wore the Wob Dwiyet - the national dress of Dominica, as it symbolizes grace, tradition, and pride in their Creole heritage.

Zebadi Jah Maxwell dominated the night, winning a number of prizes, including Best Talent, Best in Wob Dwiyet and Miss Photogenic. She won this season’s pageant with her strong performance and elegant behavior. Niah Massicot secured the spot of First Runner Up, along with other awards like Best Creole Spectacular Creation and Best in Creole Spectacular Creation, while Kinajé Felix was named Second Runner Up.

Winners of the National Madam Wob Dwiyet 2025