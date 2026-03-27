Yellow fever virus found in Red Howler monkey in Trinidad and Tobago

The Ministry of Health confirmed the deceased monkey tested positive, urging residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, though no human cases have been reported so far.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Ministry of Health of Trinidad and Tobago issued a stern warning on Tuesday, March 24, to the people to be careful while confirming that the deceased Red Howler monkey tested positive for yellow fever. The case was confirmed following laboratory testing of a deceased Red Howler monkey found shortly prior to that date.

Speaking while giving a statement, the ministry stated that this discovery indicates the virus is present in the environment, which can be dangerous for a mankind too but also assured the public that there are currently no reported human infections in the country.

They further confirmed that “the yellow fever is a viral disease which is usually transmitted or spread by the infected mosquitoes including Aedes aegypti.” They also confirmed that “the Non-human primates, such as Red Howler monkeys, are the very first species to get this disease or indicators of the virus.”

The ministry in response to the finding suggested that “the health officials have initiated surveillance and mosquito vector control measures (such as fogging) in the affected areas to reduce the risk of transmission or infection in the nation or region.”

Medical experts including, the qualified healthcare professionals, certified physicians or specialists, warned the general public of Trinidad and Tobago to be cautious and get their tests done if they are feeling ill.

The specialist stated that as of now no human cases of human infections have been registered or identified, but suggested vigilance and proactive prevention measures to the people.

The ministry highlighted that yellow fever usually starts within six days after getting infected by the virus and its symptoms are sudden fever, chill even in summer, severe headache, back pains, nausea, and vomiting, but in more severe cases a person can develop jaundice also.

Before ending the speech, the ministry urged the citizens of the nation, especially the residents of the area from where they discovered the infected monkey, to take measures to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and limit potential transmission.

At the end they suggested public to wear masks, avoid physical contact, avoid touching stray animals, avoid going near the stagnant water where mosquitoes generally breed.