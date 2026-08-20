World Creole Music Festival 2026 Unveils Lineup Featuring Ne-Yo, Machel Montano

Dominica: The 26th edition of the World Creole Music Festival is all set to return to Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Roseau, from October 23 to 25. It promises three nights of Caribbean, Creole and world music.



This annual festival will feature famous artists from various genres like reggae, dancehall, soca, bouyon, Afrobeat and other global sounds. It is being organized during Dominica’s Independence season under the theme “Pulsating Rhythms.”

The Dominica World Creole Music Festival 2026 takes over Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau, Dominica, October 23–25, 2026 with a massive lineup spanning reggae, dancehall, soca, bouyon, konpa, Afrobeats, Caribbean music and global sounds, shared Dominica Festivals via an official Facebook post.

The first night to start off on Friday, October 23, will feature Jamaican dancehall music, Haitian kompa music, French Caribbean music, and artists from Dominica. This list includes Capleton, Skillibeng, Klass, Maurane Voyer, TK International, Midnight Groovers, Pudaz, Ridge, DJ MJ & MV on the Keys, Coltont, and Ezra D’ Fun Machine.





Saturday will add a more diverse mix of Caribbean acts and modern music. The lineup includes - Ne-Yo, Alkaline, Tabou Combo, Asa Bantan, V’ghn, Trilla G, Full Blown, Extasy Band, Reo, Edday, DYP, Imran Nerdy, Sedale, Shemmy J, Tally Boy, Hollywood HP, and Andrew.



The festival will conclude on Sunday with a mix of several different genres. These final-night performers are Machel Montano, Uncle Waffles, FRIDAYY, Maxi Priest, Diblo Dibala, Les Aiglons, Jean Marc Ferdinand, Shelly & The Signal Band, Gwada G, Unstoppable Shax, Nice, and DJ Taffy.



Tickets are available at different prices for each night - EC$300 for Friday, EC$400 for Saturday, and EC$300 for Sunday. A season ticket costs EC$600, while the official website offers a VIP season ticket. They can be purchased online, or through ticket booths in Roseau, and other regional ticket booths.



It was first established in 1997 to boost the local arts and entertainment sectors of Dominica, while using the power of music to improve the tourism potential of the island. The festival has since become one of the Caribbean’s major cultural festivals that attracts thousands of visitors from across the world.