Canadian National arrested in Antigua with 26 pounds of Cannabis

The suspect, identified as Semand Vivan Shammo Aljndo, had arrived from Toronto on Air Canada flight AC1832.

25th of March 2026

Antigua and Barbuda: A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged on Saturday, March 21, in connection with the importation of twenty-six (26) vacuum-sealed packages containing the controlled substance cannabis.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Semand Vivan Shammo Aljndo, a Canadian national, who was detained after police found 26 pounds (11.8 kg) of cannabis from his suitcase. 

According to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the incident took place on Saturday, at around 4:00 p.m., at the air port, when the officers attached to Narcotics Department, alongside with the members of the K-9 Unit and officers of Customs Enforcement Unit, carry out a joint drug interdiction operation. 

During the operation, the officers were normally checking or inspecting the premises and bags when they were alerted about a silver coloured suitcase which belonged to a 23-year-old Semand, who had just arrived in Antigua from Toronto, on Air Canada flight AC1832. 

The officers then stopped him and checked his bag from which they recovered a total of twenty-six (26) vacuum-sealed packages containing the controlled substance cannabis, following which he was immediately detained by the officials. 

Further the officers sealed the packages and transported the suspect as well as the confiscated cannabis to the police Headquarters, where the further investigation into the matter continued. After the interrogation was over, the officers charged him with the drug related offences. 

Reportedly, the total weight of the illegal substances was twenty-six (26) pounds, with an estimated street value of $208,000.00 ECC.

Authorities stated that the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda is actively intensifying their efforts to combat illegal importation and trafficking of illegal substances in the country. Along with this the officers also warned the public to be careful and not to get involved in any criminal or illegal activities and if anyone is found with any illegal substances, they will be arrested and charged then and there.  

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