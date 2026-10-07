Contour Airlines launches nonstop Trinidad-Dominica flights ahead of Creole Music Festival

Contour Airlines has launched twice-weekly nonstop flights between Trinidad and Dominica, expanding regional connectivity ahead of the 2026 World Creole Music Festival.

7th of October 2026

Dominica: Contour Airlines has launched new nonstop service between Dominica and Trinidad to strengthen the link between the two popular Caribbean destinations ahead of the 2026 World Creole Music Festival.

The route will operate twice per week and will connect Douglas-Charles Airport in Dominica with Piarco International Airport in Trinidad. The service began on October 5, 2026, providing visitors another option for traveling between the two destinations.

Contour Airlines will operate the new Trinidad-Dominica route using regional jets that have a capacity of 30 passengers.

Flights from Trinidad will depart Piarco at 8:30 am on Tuesdays and Fridays and will land in Dominica at 9:50 am. The return flights will leave Dominica at 6:05 pm on Mondays and Thursdays to reach Trinidad at 7:25 pm.

The new service comes as Dominica is preparing for one of the largest annual tourism events. The 26th World Creole Music Festival will take place from October 23-25 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Roseau. It will feature performers from Dominica, the rest of the Caribbean Islands, and other parts of the world.

This year’s lineup includes Machel Montano, Ne-Yo, Maxi Priest, Capleton, Skillibeng, Alkaline and Uncle Waffles. It forms part of Dominica’s wider Creole and independence season and is expected to draw visitors from across the region.

Minister of Tourism Denise Charles-Pemberton warmly welcomed the Contour service as part of its efforts to strengthen regional connectivity for Dominica. The route is also expected to support travel for business, family visits, study, and leisure.

The Trinidad route offers more than just the opportunity for a seamless transfer between the two islands. Contour’s Caribbean route network also provides one-stop, same aircraft connections from Trinidad to San Juan (Puerto Rico) and St Thomas (US Virgin Islands), with Dominica forming part of those regional services.

The new route also serves as a direct air link between the two nations in the Caribbean since the service by Caribbean Airlines was discontinued earlier in 2026.

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