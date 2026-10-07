PM Skerrit congratulates Indian PM Modi on 25 years of public service

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as head of government, highlighting the friendship between India and Dominica and cooperation between the two countries.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of continuous service as head of government. He described the milestone as an important part of the journey from his early leadership in Gujarat to his role as India’s Prime Minister.

In a message shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Skerrit extended his best wishes to PM Modi and referred to him as a friend. He has also shown his confidence in continuing the relationship between Dominica and India in the coming years.

I warmly congratulate you on 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government, a journey that began in Gujarat and has continued through your leadership of India, read the post.

The message follows as bilateral ties between the two countries continue to develop through cooperation in healthcare, community development, disaster management, and technical training.

India’s support was especially important to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, New Delhi supplied 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the island under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

India has also assisted Dominica in various development projects. Its assistance includes funding for community initiatives to develop local infrastructure and help people that are struggling due to both economic and environmental challenges.

Both countries have also taken steps towards building their institutional ties. Holders of diplomatic and official passports from both Dominica and India may enter each other's countries under a visa-free agreement.

For Dominica, the relationship with India is more than to its diplomatic relations. PM Skerrit and PM Modi have also maintained direct contact through bilateral meetings and wider India-CARICOM engagements.

Although the diplomatic ties between Dominica and India are important, PM Skerrit and PM Modi have also maintained personal contact. They have also held bilateral meetings and met at the sidelines of the wider India-CARICOM engagements.