When price-comparison research based on the monthly prices was conducted throughout 2024, Aldi remained to be the cheapest supermarket in the United Kingdom.

Based on research and a Nectar card calculator, people have been given details of how much it will cost them to shop with Sainsbury’s rather than the cost-friendly rival, Aldi. An investigation by Which? found that anyone not purchasing through Sainsbury’s Nectar card could spend £624 more a year on groceries.

Aldi Tops the Charts as the Cheapest Supermarket

They further revealed that in December 2024, 56 branded and own-label groceries that cost £100.29 on average were available at Aldi.

Lidl was second cheapest, but its prices were still 1.99 pounds higher on average than Aldi’s.

Waitrose and Sainsbury's: The Costly Alternatives

Waitrose was found out to be the most expensive supermarket for most of the year 2024. But Sainsbury’s, without including the offer of Nectar points, was found to be the most expensive in September.

Sainsbury’s basic consumer research highlighted the fact that those customers that do not use the Nectar card pay considerably higher prices, a factor that underlines the need to employ the use of loyalty cards.

What This Means for Sainsbury's Shoppers

The Sainsbury’s Nectar card warning therefore encourages the consumers to use loyalty card to avoid being ripped off while purchasing food. If Nectar discounts that could freeze Sainsbury’s prices and put them ahead of other brands such as Waitrose is not done it can be very expensive.

The firms found that budget-wise customers, a shift of loyalty to Aldi or Lidl could see customers save between £ 420 to £ 624 annually. On the other hand, Sainsbury’s everyday customers must be doing everything in their power to get the most out of the Nectar card program.

Sainsbury's nectar card warning: An overview

Sainsbury’s Nectar card warning depicts escalating tendency of the relative price change in the grocery market. As Aldi extend its position as the cheapest supermarket, customers are encouraged to open the price comparison and make full use of loyalty program offers.