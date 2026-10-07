Belize woman remanded after missing court appearance in property damage case

Francine Milligan was remanded to Belize Central Prison after failing to appear in court and being arrested on a bench warrant, while police consider an attempted arson charge.

7th of October 2026

Belize: A woman from the Sandhill Village has been remanded at the Belize Central Prison after failing to appear in court for a property damage case.

Thirty-year-old Francine Milligan appeared before the Chief Magistrate on Monday after police arrested her last Friday on a bench warrant. It was issued after she failed to attend court for her ongoing case.

During Monday’s proceedings, Milligan was not able to present a convincing explanation for her failure to attend court. The Chief Magistrate canceled her bail and ordered that she remain in police custody.

The woman is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, October 8, where she is expected to receive information in connection to the property damage claim against her.

Police are also considering a charge of attempted arson in connection with another accusation involving a neighbor’s property. If the investigators are prepared to file this charge by Thursday, then Milligan will be charged with it at her next court appearance.

The original case stems from a confrontation in September 2025 between Milligan and his neighbour who is also a relative. It took place on September 1, when Milligan went to the woman’s property near Nile 19 on the Philip Goldson Highway in Sandhill Village.

The female reported to the police that an argument ensued with Milligan demanding that she and her husband leave the house. She further stated that Milligan destroyed the palm tree in the property before leaving. The palm tree had a value of $60.

Police later detained Milligan on September 13. She was officially charged with destroying property on September 18.

Milligan was first released on bail but was re-arrested following an incident in court. Bail was once again granted to her on certain conditions, which included not going anywhere near the complainant and her property.

It was reported on Monday that there were other complaints that had emerged after her release. Those allegations, along with her non-attendance at the court, led to some doubts as to whether or not she had been complying with the conditions of her release.

The case will continue on Thursday, with authorities expected to address the new charge.

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