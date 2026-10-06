Jamaica: Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Bog Walk Gorge crash

Jason Johnson, 35, died after his motorcycle collided with a car and a trailer truck at Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine, while his passenger was injured.

Jamaica: A 35-year-old man was killed while another sustained injuries in a fatal crash at Bog Walk Gorge, St Catherine, on Sunday afternoon. Police have named the deceased as Jason Johnson, a Portmore Villa resident who was riding a motorcycle at the time of the crash.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the crash took place at around 3:55 pm near Rio Village. Johnson was riding a Zamco GG150 motorcycle towards Spanish town when he overtook a line of vehicles.

The motorcycle then crashed with a motor car before making contact with the right rear wheel of a trailer attached to a truck traveling in the opposite direction. The vehicle burst into flames after the impact.

The person sitting behind the motorcyclist managed to jump from the bike but suffered injuries. Johnson also sustained several fractured limbs and severe burns from both the crash and the flames.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene. The firefighters carried out cooling operations before taking Johnson and the passenger to Linstead Hospital. The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead at the medical facility.

The driver of the trailer truck was warned for prosecution. AThe Bog Walk Traffic Department has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Locals have turned to social media to extend their condolences to the deceased and pray for speedy recovery of the passenger. One user commented, “These people don't know that the motorcycle is a weapon. I sincerely hope that when you die your beautiful soul will anchor in Heaven’s harbour. My sincere condolences.”

Another person wrote, “Praying for both family of motorcyclist and the driver of the truck. The driver is going to be emotionally broken having seen this happen and not be able to do anything to stop it. Praying for all.”